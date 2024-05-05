Sounders play LA Galaxy to scoreless draw despite first-half momentum

By Jayda Evans Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Players talked about building on the momentum from a 3-2 win against Philadelphia last week.

From that perspective, the Sounders were successful in the opening half Sunday against the LA Galaxy.

The Sounders burst with energy from the opening whistle and outshot LA 11-3 overall, including 4-1 on-target, in the first half, but nothing that made Galaxy keeper John McCarthy sweat.

By the final whistle, the Sounders remained the only team the Galaxy (5-2-4) haven’t let score against them. Yet, the 0-0 draw is like a victory for LA, which played without key players on the road. The Galaxy, which is third in the Western Conference, shutout the Sounders 1-0 in Carson, Calif. earlier this season.

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer showed his frustration by incessantly clicking his ballpoint pen during his postgame media interview.

“We’re a good team, we have some really talented players,” Schmetzer said in explaining his frustration. “We’ve just got to get them to believe that they can score and believe that they can win.”

Seattle (2-5-4) will pause from MLS play for a U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 match Wednesday. The Sounders will host USL Championship side Louisville City FC at Starfire Sports in Tukwila.

McCarthy saved headers by Sounders forward Jordan Morris in the 38th and 48th minute. And he denied a left-footed shot by Raul Ruidiaz in the 42nd minute.

After the break, Ruidiaz had a chance from 20-yards out in the 62nd minute and winger Leo Chu had what likely should’ve been the score of the night in the 78th minute. The clear look from in the middle of the penalty box flew high and wide of goal.

“We had the chances to win the game,” Sounders midfielder Obed Vargas said. “It’s so frustrating because we thought we could’ve won this game and get those three points and jump ahead [in the conference standings.]

“I wouldn’t say it’s a big step back from the Philly game. The most important thing is to keep collecting points. Obviously it would be best if it was three, but if we can’t score goals, at least we don’t concede.”

Galaxy coach Greg Vanney didn’t have star midfielder Riqui Puig (yellow card accumulation suspension) and striker Dejan Joveljic (thigh). He called on Diego Fagundez to orchestrate the offense and played Miguel Berry up top.

The absence of Puig was noticeable as pacey wingers Joseph Paintsil and Gabriel Pec were nearly nonexistent. Fagundez had the Galaxy’s most threatening attempt that called on Sounders keeper Stefan Frei to make a heroic save in the 75th minute.

“We missed a good opportunity to win this game,” Sounders midfielder Joao Paulo said. “Even missing some key players, they’re still a good team.

“From last year to now, we’re still trying to figure out some thing offensively. We’re not very good, but we’re improving. But it’s not good enough…Some moments this year we’re giving up some turnovers that results in goals for the other team, so we’re getting better with that the last few games. Offensively we need to be better.”

Schmetzer made multiple starting lineup changes, but mainly because MLS rules dictated who he could start in the Philly match that was delayed due to field conditions in March. The notable change Sunday was Cristian Roldan slotting in at right back for his brother Alex. The latter served the last of a two-game suspension for being shown a red card against Vancouver last month.

Schmetzer shifted Vargas to right wing and played Joao Paulo and Josh Atencio in the middle. Sounders midfielder Reed Baker-Whiting (hamstring) and forward Danny Musovski (back) were on the bench after being unavailable due to injuries.

Baker-Whiting made his season debut in the 86th minute when he subbed on for center back Yeimar Gomez Andrade.

The locker room was quiet as players milled about after the draw. Seattle is a third of the way through its MLS schedule and two slots below the playoff line. Plenty of teams have made a run from its current position, including the Sounders’ 2016 MLS Cup run.

But at some point the current team has to take the first step, which would mean finishing in the final third. The Sounders had 19 attempts overall, five on frame.

“We have good chemistry,” Joao Paulo said of the vibe between players. “We’ve had a long journey together. It’s not a lack of chemistry. It’s more tactical. We need to give more on the field and execute better.”