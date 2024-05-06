Miss USA Noelia Voigt relinquishes crown, cites mental health

By Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News

In a surprising move, Miss USA Noelia Voigt announced she was relinquishing her crown.

The 24-year-old Utah native cited her mental health as the reason she is stepping down from the title awarded to her Sept. 29, 2023.

“I realize this may come as a large shock to many,” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post on Monday. “Never compromise your physical and mental well-being. Our health is our wealth.”

Voigt continued: “A million thank you’s to all of you for your constant and unwavering support. Time to write the next chapter. I hope you’ll stick around to see what’s next” with a heart emoji.

“In life, I strongly value the importance of making decisions that feel best for you and your mental health… My journey as Miss USA has been incredibly meaningful, representing Utah with pride, and later the USA at Miss Universe. Sadly, I have made the very tough decision to resign from the title of Miss USA 2023.

“Never could I have imagined the journey that my childhood dream would take me on,” she continued. “Constant and consistent hard work and dedication all lead me to where I am today, and I hope that the last seven years of competing in pageantry and sharing my journey with you all is something that inspires you to never give up on your dreams, whatever they may be.”

The Miss USA organization addressed Voigt’s resignation in a statement to The Daily News, which was also shared on social media:

“We respect and support former Miss USA Noelia Voigt’s decision to step down from her duties. The well-being of our titleholders is a top priority, and we understand her need to prioritize herself at this time. The organization is currently reviewing plans for the transition of responsibilities to a successor and an announcement regarding the crowning of the new Miss USA will be coming soon.”

The 73rd Miss USA pageant is scheduled to take place Aug. 4.

Voigt’s announcement coincidentally comes during Mental Health Awareness Month, which was established in 1949.

Her decision follows the recent release of the posthumous memoir, “By the Time You Read This: The Space Between Cheslie’s Smile and Mental Illness.” Cheslie Kryst, the 2019 Miss USA winner, died by suicide on Jan. 30, 2022, when she jumped to her death from a Manhattan high-rise complex.