Moses Lake police officer shot, injured during domestic disturbance call

A Moses Lake police officer was shot and injured this weekend while responding to a domestic disturbance call, a news release from the Moses Lake Police Department said.

Two officers responded to the call around 8:20 p.m. at the Motel 6 in Moses Lake when there was “an exchange of gunfire,” the news release said.

The officer who was injured during the shooting was identified as Sgt Adam Munro, a 14-year member of the department. Munro was shot in the foot during the incident, had surgery on Sunday and is recovering, according to the police department.

The second officer involved in the shooting is Officer Todd Taylor, who has been with the department for six years.

The suspect, later identified by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office as 37-year-old Zachary Allen Stockton, was also shot Saturday evening. He was treated for his injuries, released from the hospital and booked into the Grant County Jail.

The Central Basin Investigative Team comprising agencies from Grant, Adams and Kittitas counties will be investigating the shooting, commanded by Grant County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Gary Mansford.