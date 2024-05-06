Panel at Shadle Library set to discuss need to boost number of foster care families

Spokane has a pressing need for more foster care families as the number of youth in need of a safe and stable home grows.

A panel discussion Tuesday plans to shed light on what’s needed for Spokane County children in foster care.

Treehouse, a nonprofit that provides foster youths with academic support, is partnering with Lutheran Community Services Northwest for the 4 p.m. event that’s open to the public at the Shadle Park Library.

Brian Reese, one of the scheduled panelists, is a Treehouse regional manager in Spokane for the nonprofit’s Graduation Success program. Washington has roughly 9,000 youths in foster care, and about 5,000 licensed homes, Reese said. He said Spokane County has about 1,000 children in foster care.

“It’s an event that’s going to shine a light on the supports and things available for youth and parents, and to draw awareness that there’s a shortage of caregivers and foster families,” Reese said.

“We’d love for anyone interested in being a foster family to come. It will be a great time to get your individual questions answered and get information on the process of becoming a foster parent.”

Groups expected to be there include Lutheran Community Services Northwest, Alliance Cares, Coordinated Care, Embrace Washington, Spokane Angels, Spokane Falls Community College and Spokane Public Schools.

“This is going to be a unique event, and I believe the first panel discussion in Spokane,” Reese added.

A panel moderator will coordinate questions. The event runs until 6 p.m. but starts with the hourlong panel discussion. Afterward, people can visit information tables from different organizations to highlight the support offered to foster youths and families in Spokane.

Reese said he believes the foster care panel and discussion in Spokane are needed.

“I think there are a lot of misconceptions about foster care youth, and there is really an awareness to bring to light that we need caring families and we need more caregivers for youth. There is a lot of information to digest, and we want to make sure you have it.”

So far this school year, Treehouse has served 280 school-aged foster youths in Spokane County, of which 31% are in a group home or other residential care and are needing a permanent placement.

Treehouse, a Seattle-based nonprofit, works statewide and has employees in Spokane County who go to regional schools to support foster children. It also helps fund student extracurricular activities.