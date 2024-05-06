Report: Washington State, Oregon State football could land on Fox, CW

By Stephen Wiebe Lewiston Tribune

Washington State and Oregon State are finalizing a television deal with The CW and Fox for 13 of their combined football games this fall, according to a report by John Canzano

, a prominent independent reporter, columnist and radio host based in Oregon.

Per the report, 10 of the games would be televised on The CW with Fox taking the other three.

Fox’s games would include WSU’s home game against Texas Tech (Sept. 7), the “Pac-2” matchup between the Cougars and Beavers (Nov. 23) and the Civil War rivalry game between OSU and Oregon (Sept. 14).

The Pac-12 Network would handle the production side and a formal announcement is expected later this month, according to Canzano.

WSU and OSU next season are playing a football scheduling alliance with the Mountain West Conference while remaining the only two programs left in the Pac-12 and looking to rebuild the conference.