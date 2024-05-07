Avista to begin blackouts during storms to avoid fires

Avista Chief Operating Officer Heather Rosentrater, left, Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown, Cheney Fire Chief Tom Jenkins and Idaho Statewide Shared Stewardship Coordinator, Idaho Lands, Are Andrea, gather, Tuesday May 7, 2024 at Avista headquarters after an announcement of a plan to have rolling blackouts to combat Spokane area wildfires. (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

Rolling blackouts will now be part of the plan to combat Spokane-area wildfires, according to an announcement Wednesday by officials at Avista Utilities.

Company leaders, along with Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown and other local officials, announced the plan following years of upgrading electrical infrastructure for the 416,000 electrical customers it serves in four states. The new directive also follows devastation wrought by the Oregon Road fire near Elk and the Gray fire near Medical Lake, on the same day last summer, burned a combined 21,000 acres and destroyed 366 homes.

“Avista’s Wildfire Plan is a 10-year program to reduce fire risk associated with the operation of electric transmission and distribution facilities,” Avista Chief Operating Officer Heather Rosentrater wrote in January 2023. “It also reflects our commitment to partner with customers, communities, and those who manage forest landscapes and fight fires.”

The announcement follows a similar plan by Puget Sound Energy to use limited blackouts during extreme weather events that would cut off the chance for electrical-started fires but also eliminate power at times that could endanger medical patients who rely on power for life-sustaining machines.

“This is not a decision that we take lightly,” Rosentrater said.

Avista began issuing its “Wildfire Resiliency” plan in 2020. It includes myriad changes, including upgrading wooden poles with steel alternatives, removing vegetation and using circuits that shut down during a failure rather than continuing to push electricity through the lines after they have been compromised.

However, Avista’s view on using rolling blackouts has evolved rather quickly. The 2020 Wildfire Resiliency plan mentioned the 2018 Camp Fire near Paradise, California, that burned more than 18,000 homes and killed 85 people.

“Though Avista is closely monitoring the situation in California and continues to work closely with utility peers … at this time Avista does not plan to pre-emptively shutoff power to mitigate risk of wildfire,” the company wrote in May 2020.

Just three months later on September 7, limbs from a pine tree made contact with an Avista power line on the southern edge of Spokane County which sparked the Babb Road Fire, which raced through nearly 15 miles of dry brush and timber during an intense windstorm, destroying the vast majority of homes in Malden and Pine City.

Notably, the 2023 Wildfire Resiliency plan included an entire section on how Avista officials were studying how other utilities, including Puget Sound Energy, were beginning to follow California’s lead in using the blackouts, which the industry titled: “Public Safety Power Shutoffs”” or PSPS.

“The use of PSPS in California peaked in 2019 and 2020 but is now used less frequently, primarily in response to feedback from customers and regulators,” Avista’s document states. “At present, many utilities now describe their use of PSPS as a ‘measure of last resort’ for use only after other mitigation strategies have been exhausted.

“For example, in Idaho Power’s Wildfire Plan they describe the use of PSPS as limited to ‘where wildfire risk is high due to extreme weather conditions’ and ‘as a last resort to prevent wildfires.’

It noted that following the California example, just implementing the preventative blackouts could cost Avista customers between $21 million to $57 million in its service area.

“Avista will be examining the analytics around what could potentially trigger a PSPS event in our service territory, the impacts on our customers (especially those who are most vulnerable) and how we might move forward with a PSPS plan that is suitable for our own service territory and our customers’ needs,” the 2023 report states. “A team is coming together to study this issue in detail, and we hope to have recommendations in place by the end of 2023.”

This story is developing and will be updated.