Buck Knives to hold grand re-opening of Post Falls headquarters

By Tod Stephens The Spokesman-Review

Buck Knives will unveil its completely remodeled headquarters and manufacturing facility this weekend in Post Falls during a re-opening event.

Founded in Mountain Home, Idaho, in 1902, Buck Knives is a manufacturer of knives for hunters, anglers and other outdoor enthusiasts .

As part of the remodel, the firm tripled the square footage of its retail space, according to a company release.

Customers can now handle and purchase any of the roughly 200 different knives produced at the revamped facility. Customers can also shop for branded accessories, apparel, knife care products and specialty knives.

The reopening event will span Friday and Saturday. Attendees will receive tours of the factory and its new museum, have discounts on products and be entered in hourly giveaways, the release said.

Lane Tobiassen, president of Buck Knives, said in a statement that the event is “a tribute to the over 300 employees who handcraft some of the world’s most famous and respected knives.”

The event is scheduled for noon to 5:00 p.m. on May 10 and 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on May 11.