Locally: Gonzaga’s Erik Hoffberg earns Bulldogs’ second freshman of the week baseball honor

From staff reports

Gonzaga pitcher Erik Hoffberg was named West Coast Conference Freshman of the Week on Monday, the conference announced.

It marks Gonzaga’s fifth weekly honor of the season and its second freshman of the week nod.

Hoffberg made three appearances last week for Gonzaga, collecting 15 strikeouts over 6⅓ shutout innings. In two of those appearances, Hoffberg recorded all of his outs by strikeout.

At Washington on April 30, Hoffberg pitched 2⅓ scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out seven .

Friday at Pacific, Hoffberg pitched two innings without allowing a baserunner and picked up two more strikeouts to hold off the Tigers for an 11-7 win.

On Sunday, Hoffberg earned his fifth save of the season, pitching two scoreless innings while allowing two hits and striking out the side in both innings to help secure a 10-9 win.

College tennis

For the third consecutive season, Gonzaga’s Sasha Trkulja and Matthew Hollingworth have been given All-WCC team honors, the team announced.

After going 8-6 on court one this year during dual season, Trkulja was named to the singles second team for third time since 2022. He is the first Zag to be given the honors three times in his career.

Along with singles, Trkulja was given doubles second-team honors with Hollingworth as the duo went 9-5 in the dual season on court one. This is also the third time the pair has been tabbed all-conference, making them the first doubles team to earn the honors three times.

• Following a strong junior season, Eastern Washington’s Isabell Foshee was named an All-Big Sky singles honorable mention, announced by the conference.

Foshee posted a 5-3 record in Big Sky singles matches, going 9-10 overall this season.

• Washington State sophomores Eva Alvarez Sande and Yura Nakagawa each earned All-Pac-12 women’s tennis honors.

Sande, from Spain, was named to the conference second team for the second consecutive season. Nakagawa, a sophomore from Yokohama, Japan, earned honorable mention accolades for the first time in her career.

College track

Gonzaga’s Rosina Machu returned to the track for the first time since the Stanford Invitational with another program record, this time a top 5,000-meter mark on the first day of the Drake Relays on April 26 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Her finish of 15 minutes 41.46 seconds puts her within the current qualification standards for the NCAA West Prelims in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Machu is a near lock to qualify for the 10,000 prelim, sitting third in the West Region and 11th nationally.

College rowing

Following an 11-1 record for the month, Gonzaga’s varsity 8 was voted WCC Crew of the Month for April.

The Bulldogs’ varsity 8 boat went undefeated at the Lake Natoma Invite, with victories over Miami, Tulsa, Sacramento State, Loyola Marymount and UCLA twice. The Zags’ V8 crew also won the Dexter Lake Invitational over USC, Oregon State, UCLA, Oklahoma and LMU. GU’s April win-loss record for its varsity 8 was 11-1.

College golf

Washington State’s Preston Bebich was named the Pac-12 men’s golf scholar athlete of the year, along with earning a conference honorable mention nod, the school announced last week.

Bebich enjoyed the best season of his career with a 71.28 scoring average and four top-10 finishes entering the Pac-12 Championships.

• Gonzaga’s Guillermo Polo Bodart was named honorable mention All-WCC, the conference announced.

Polo Bodart set a program record with a 71.11 scoring average this season.

In 27 rounds, he had 16 par or under-par rounds in 2023-24.