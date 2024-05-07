Pullman woman’s death in March ruled a homicide

By Emily Pearce, </p><p>Moscow-Pullman </p><p>Daily News</p><p>

The Whitman County Coroner’s Office confirmed the death of a Pullman woman in March was a homicide.

Jamie Wilson-Spray, 25, died March 26 from asphyxia due to compression of the neck, according to a news release from the Whitman County Coroner delivered Saturday.

Her husband, 36-year-old Jacob Spray, was arrested March 27 for the alleged murder.

The case began when a dispatching agency in Spokane alerted Whitcom 911, a local dispatching agency, that an assault may have been witnessed over the phone. A woman in Spokane had been interviewing Wilson-Spray for a job when the call ended abruptly, according to court documents.

Pullman police were called to Svedy’s Modern View Mobile Court on Fisk Street that evening, and officers found intense heat exiting the home.

Officers observed a propane stove burner in the residence was left on. Upon further investigation, they noticed Wilson-Spray was laying on a bed unresponsive, according to court records.

EMS removed her from the trailer to perform life-saving measures, but pronounced her dead at the scene. Law enforcement identified injuries to her neck and arms, according to court records.

Later that night, police met with Spray, who denied seeing Wilson-Spray that day. But a Domino’s pizza driver told officers he saw both Spray and Wilson-Spray when delivering food to the residence earlier that evening, according to court records.

Spray pleaded not guilty to the crime in Whitman County Superior Court on April 5. He is scheduled to appear before the court in a jury trial June 3.

