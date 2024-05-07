Spokane Indians bats flat in 5-0 loss to Hillsboro

From staff reports

HILLSBORO, Ore – Christian Cerda went 2 for 4 with a run and two RBIs and the Hillsboro Hops beat the Spokane Indians 5-0 in the opener of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Ron Tonkin Field on Tuesday.

Four Hillsboro pitchers combined on the shutout. The Indians (15-7) managed just six singles and were caught stealing twice.

Indians starter Victor Juarez was solid over six innings but pitched in some bad luck.

The 20-year-old righty allowed four runs – but just one earned – on six hits, with two walks with eight strikeouts. He threw 87 pitches, 63 for strikes.

Hillsboro (11-15) got on the board in the second when Gavin Conticello singled and scored on Kevin Sim’s double.

The Hops opened things up in the sixth, with the help of the Spokane defense. With two on and two outs, Cerda bounced one to Dyan Jorge, who threw it into right field trying to get the force at second. Two runs scored, and Cerda ended up at third.

Sim doubled again and Cerda scored without a throw to make it 4-0.

The Hops added a run in the eighth on Conticello’s double and Cerda’s RBI single.

The Indians went quietly in the ninth.

The series continues Wednesday at 6:05 p.m.