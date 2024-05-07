Stormy Daniels testifies about alleged sex with Trump

By Washington Post staff

NEW YORK - Stormy Daniels, the adult-film actress who claims she had a sexual encounter with Donald Trump years before he sought the presidency, took the stand Tuesday in his criminal trial. Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records related to his reimbursement of his former lawyer Michael Cohen for a hush money payment made to Daniels shortly before the 2016 election, which was meant to keep her from publicly sharing her story.

Over objections from defense lawyers, Daniels testified about meeting Trump during a golf tournament in 2006, then gave a detailed description of what she said was their alleged sexual encounter at a Lake Tahoe hotel room.

Daniels said she met Trump in July 2006 during a promotional golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Nev. Different companies sponsored each hole, and Wicked Pictures, the adult-film production company that Daniels worked for, had one hole in which Wicked employees met the golfers, handed out towels and took photos with the celebrities.

Daniels said she was introduced to Trump by the head of Wicked Pictures, who told Trump that Daniels was both a star and a director. “You must be the smart one,” she said Trump told her before the group moved on.

Daniels said she wasn’t very familiar with Trump. She had not been a viewer of “The Apprentice,” Trump’s reality show, but she remembered him from his commercials and his appearances at pro wrestling matches.

The tournament also had a gift room at the clubhouse where companies handed out freebies. Daniels said Trump remembered her as the “smart one,” and so she gave him a copy of a film she had written, directed and starred in, called “Three Wishes.”

She said Trump then moved away and spoke to his bodyguard. The bodyguard then stepped over to her and said that Trump wanted to go to dinner with her. She testified that her response was, “F no.” (While she said “F” on the stand, she then explained that she actually used the whole word.)

But after an associate convinced her that she should accept the dinner invitation, she arrived at Trump’s hotel room to find him in silk or satin pajamas, she said.

“I immediately made fun of him,” she said. Using a reference to Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, she said she asked him, “Does Mr. Hefner know you stole his pajamas?”

Trump then changed into regular clothes and returned, she testified.

Still speaking in a rapid-fire clip, Daniels described sitting down with Trump at a dining room table.

“It wasn’t even dark outside just yet,” Daniels said. “I took a seat, and we started talking” about how she grew up poor in Louisiana and how she got involved in the adult entertainment business.

“He was very interested in how I segued from being a porn star to writing and directing,” she said.

Daniels said that after drinking two bottles of water while chatting with Trump, she asked to use the restroom. She walked through a bedroom to use the bathroom, and when she emerged Trump was on the bed in a T-shirt and boxer shorts, Daniels said.

Daniels said she was startled. “I wasn’t expecting someone to be there, especially minus a lot of clothing,” she testified. “That’s when I had that moment when I felt like the room spun in full motion. And I felt the blood leave my hands and my feet, almost like if you stand up too fast. I just thought: ‘Oh my God. What did I misread to get here?’ Because the intention is pretty clear - somebody’s in their underwear on the bed, posing for you.”

Daniels said Trump “stood up between me and the door, not in a threatening manner.” Daniels said she told him: “I’ve got to go. He said, ‘I thought we were getting somewhere, we were talking.’”

Daniels said she did not remember many of the subsequent details, saying, “I think I blacked out,” but that she wasn’t drugged or drunk.

“Next thing I know I was on the bed,” Daniels said, “the opposite side of the bed from where we’d been standing. I had my clothes and shoes off. We were in missionary position.”

She testified that she didn’t remember how her clothes came off but did recall that “I was staring at the ceiling. I didn’t know how I got there. I was trying to think about anything other than how I got there.”

Daniels said Trump did not wear a condom and that they didn’t discuss that. “I didn’t say anything at all.” She said the encounter was brief.

In the stunning testimony, the adult-film actress said she was so rattled by the event that while she was sitting on Trump’s hotel bed afterward, her hands were shaking and she couldn’t pull herself together.

She said they had previously discussed his wife, Melania, but that he told her that they slept in separate rooms

“My hands were shaking so hard I was having a hard time getting dressed,” Daniels testified to a captivated jury.

Trump suggested that they get back together for future encounters, Daniels testified. “Oh, it was great,” Trump said, according to Daniels. “Let’s get together again, honey bunch. We were great together.”

Daniels, who has discussed outside of the courtroom having been sexually abused as a child, said she was embarrassed by the fact that she allowed the sexual interaction to go forward. “I felt ashamed that I didn’t stop it and I didn’t say no,” she said.

Daniels said that when she was going back to her room, Trump sent Roethlisberger to walk her there, she testified. Prosecutors did not press further, but in her book, Daniels describes an awkward standoff at the door of her room in which she resisted Roethlisberger’s entreaties to come into her room.

She also described running into Trump in Lake Tahoe the night after she says they had sex in his hotel room.

At a hotel nightclub, she testified, she met Trump, who was with Ben Roethlisberger, then the quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“He introduced me as his ‘little friend Stormy’ to Big Ben,” she told the jury, using the star quarterback’s nickname.

After her alleged sexual encounter with Trump, Daniels said, Trump called her nearly weekly, and sometimes she would put him on speaker for her friends and fellow cast members to hear.

“We thought it was funny,” Daniels said. “Dozens and dozens and dozens of people heard me talking to him.” She said Trump would always have an update about his attempt to place her on his reality show “The Apprentice,” and because she thought such an appearance would bolster her career, she stayed in touch with him.

In March 2007, Daniels said she traveled to New York and met Trump in his office at Trump Tower. She said Trump was busy, and was getting some “pushback” about having her on “The Apprentice.” But he arranged for Daniels and her assistant to attend the Miss USA Pageant that summer, which Trump then owned.

In summer 2007, she said she agreed to meet with Trump at a bungalow in Los Angeles, where she said Trump made sexual advances on her, but she rebuffed him by telling him she was menstruating and didn’t want to have sex.

Finally, Trump called her and told her she could not appear on the show. “He said his overrule had been overruled by someone.” Daniels said Trump continued to call her, but she stopped taking his calls and didn’t see him again.

Five years later, Daniels said, the story surfaced in a gossip magazine, leading to a terrifying encounter in a Las Vegas parking lot.

She said she was approached by a man she didn’t know when she was with her infant daughter.

“He approached me and said that, he threatened me, not to continue to tell my story … about my encounter with Mr. Trump,” Daniels testified.

Daniels said she did not tell the police at the time about the threat “because he told me not to say anything at all, and I was scared.”

The description of events at times sounded like nonconsensual sex - prompting a flurry of sidebar arguments interrupting her testimony.

“There was an imbalance of power for sure. He was bigger and blocking the way, but I was not threatened,” Daniels said, describing the moment when she entered a bedroom in Trump’s hotel suite in 2006 to find him posing on the bed.

The account is similar to what Daniels described years earlier in her book, but the degree of detail was surprising, particularly given that Trump is not accused of any sex crimes; he is on trial for allegedly falsifying business records.

Trump’s defense lawyers were clearly upset that Daniels kept offering details and opinions about the encounter far beyond the claim of the two having a sexual encounter - particularly since the testimony about that sex came after New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan earlier had explicitly urged the prosecutor not to go into a lot of details in front of the jury.

“The degree of detail you are going into here is just unnecessary,” said Merchan, adding that jurors don’t need to know the color of the floor in the hotel room where Daniels said she spent an evening with Trump in 2006.

When Daniels returns to the stand, the judge said, “The people need to move along.”

Even before Daniels’s court appearance, prosecutors and defense lawyers had argued about the value of her testimony in a case in which the charged crimes are falsification of business records that she never saw.

But those business records involved a wire transfer and checks in 2016 and 2017 that paid for Daniels’s silence about their alleged tryst during Trump’s presidential campaign.

Through much of her testimony, she was mostly hunched forward in her seat, her hands clasped on her lap. Some of her responses involved animated hand gestures. The prosecutor had to ask her twice to slow down.

Trump mostly was not looking directly at Daniels as she testified. He and attorney Todd Blanche were looking at a computer screen in front of them.

At the lunch break, Trump left the courtroom with a stern expression on his face. He was followed by his lawyers and his son Eric, who was in attendance again Tuesday.

The proceedings are not being televised. The Washington Post has journalists in the courthouse covering the trial and reporting on what happens.

Prosecutors said Monday that they have about two weeks left in their direct case. Then Trump’s defense lawyers may present witnesses. After that, jurors will hear closing arguments and the judge’s instructions and begin deliberating.