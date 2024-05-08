Bernadine Bank, Carmela Conroy endorsed for Congress by Spokane County Democrats

The Spokane County Democratic Party has dual-endorsed two candidates running to represent Eastern Washington in Congress: former diplomat Carmela Conroy and OB-GYN Bernadine Bank.

As thousands completed their run during Bloomsday, party members met Sunday afternoon to vote on which of the four Democratic candidates for the seat would receive the endorsement of the largest county party in the 5th Congressional District. The party first voted to confirm that all four, including small business consultant Ann Marie Danimus and Kootenai County Deputy Prosecutor Matthew Welde, were Democrats in good standing, before voting overwhelmingly to endorse Bank and Conroy.

Conroy, who previously served as chair of the county party, and Bank expressed gratitude for the vote of confidence by their fellow Democrats. Bank reiterated concerns about making endorsements before the end of filing week Friday, when new candidates could still come into the race, but said that decision was out of her hands.

Current Chair Naida Spencer said that she was not sure why the party board had decided to hold the endorsement before filing week, but added that there was a conscious decision to endorse in this race separately from the endorsements of the many others positions that will appear on the August ballot, which the county party will decide on May 18.

The county party decided to endorse two candidates rather than one, Spencer said, because Conroy and Bank had both demonstrated an ability to run an effective campaign.

“We were looking at the candidates who had strong campaigns and had a chance, and who had earned people’s trust within the organization,” Spencer said. “There’s probably five or six different reasons, but I think sometimes people compromise and negotiate in order to do what’s best for the whole organization.”

In brief interviews, Welde and Danimus said they were not discouraged and intended to continue campaigning.

“As the most recent entry into the race on this side, we anticipated that’s how the meeting would turn out for our campaign, but we’re looking forward to continuing the race,” Welde said. “We feel it’s important that a candidate with a strong public safety platform make it to the general election.”

Danimus highlighted that she had raised more money than most of the candidates for the seat, coming in third among Democrats, relying more than anyone else on small-dollar donations from individuals.

“I am the candidate of the people,” she said. “There are 135,000 Democrats in Spokane County, and 26 people made the decision to endorse two of the four Democrats in that room. I am filing, I am running, I am winning this race.”