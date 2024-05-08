Brown backs away from proposed property tax increase on August ballot

A major Spokane property tax increase likely will be pulled from the August ballot to allow time for “additional analysis,” Mayor Lisa Brown’s administration announced Wednesday in a news release .

Some kind of tax increase remains necessary to patch the hole in the city’s budget that Brown inherited, she added. Brown planned an afternoon press conference to provide more details.

“The City of Spokane’s budget deficit is real and the desire to make significant investments in our community safety response remains, but I feel the responsible choice is to provide an opportunity for additional analysis,” Brown stated in the news release. “We will continue down this path, while also identifying how the City tightens its own belt to usher in a new era of fiscal responsibility.”

The property tax proposal was placed on the ballot less than 10 days ago by the Spokane City Council after Brown unveiled it on April 11.

The ballot measure proposed raising an estimated $38 million each year in perpetuity – the exact amount collected would increase slightly over time – by collecting an extra $1 per $1,000 of assessed value. This would raise around $228 million over the next six years, for example, and Brown has recommended spending roughly $40 million of that to expand the services provided by the fire department, another $40 million for the police department and another $12 million on other issues related to public safety over the next six years.

Complicating the pitch to voters, around 60% of the funds raised by the levy over the next six years would not go to fund new or expanded services, but instead backfill a massive and growing hole in the city’s budget inherited by the Brown administration. The mayor’s office has stated it is preparing to announce budget cuts in the coming months, but even then, the general fund deficit is projected to be $20-25 million.

Where exactly cuts would occur if the levy failed is a matter of continued debate. In an executive summary Brown presented to council on April 26, she suggested that the levy failing could result in the layoff of 50 police officers and 30 firefighters, plus an additional 70 employees across other departments.

This story will be updated.