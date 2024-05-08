President Biden to visit Seattle for campaign events

By Jim Brunner The Seattle Times

SEATTLE —President Joe Biden is headed to Seattle this week to raise money for his reelection campaign.

Biden will participate in fundraising events in the area on Friday and Saturday, the White House announced Wednesday.

The Friday reception will benefit the Biden Victory Fund, with tickets starting at $500 per person, and donors who give $25,000 or more will get a photo with the president, according to an invitation.

No public events have been announced. Further details are expected in the coming days.

The Biden Victory Fund is a so-called joint fundraising committee, which can rake in checks from big donors — up to $929,600 per person, with the money split among the Biden campaign, the Democratic National Committee and various state Democratic Party organizations.

Biden last visited Seattle on Earth Day in 2022, signing an executive order aimed at saving old-growth forests at an event in Seward Park, and discussing prescription drug prices during a speech at Green River College in Auburn.

The Seattle visit is part of a West Coast swing by Biden as he faces poor approval ratings before an expected rematch with former President Donald Trump.

On Thursday, Biden travel to the San Francisco Bay Area, where he’s scheduled to attend two Friday fundraising events.