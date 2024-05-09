Broadway Rave will have guests dancing all night to popular show tunes

From staff reports

Theater lovers, don your favorite on-stage character’s costumes and get ready for a night of lasers and dancing at the District Bar as Broadway Rave brings famous tunes and a special guest.

Musical-themed raves have become a popular event across the nation, with Broadway Rave appearing in large cities like Portland, Chicago, Detroit, Orlando, Florida, and more. What tunes the DJ will play at the Spokane show are not clear, but attendees can expect hit pieces they will be able to sing and dance to, such as “Cell Block Tango” from “Chicago,” “Defying Gravity” from “Wicked” and “Seasons of Love” from “Rent” – which were among the hits featured at a show in Chicago in February.

The party will also feature special guests from the Broadway stage. In the past, Ryan McCartan from “Heathers,” “Wicked” and “Frozen,” and Broadway, TV and film actor Kevin Chamberlin have attended.

The 21-and-older event opens its doors an hour before the 8:30 p.m. party Saturday. Tickets cost between $15 and $17.