Investigation into Valley Councilman Al Merkel finds ‘pattern of disrespectful and intimidating behavior’ toward city staff

Spokane Valley City Councilman Al Merkel will continue to be sequestered away from most city staffers and may face a reprimand, censure or being removed from council assignments after an independent investigation found a pattern of disrespectful behavior toward city staff.

The investigation was launched in early March after a city staff member filed a formal complaint against Merkel alleging “improper communications and behavior” and after other city employees shared safety concerns, according to a news release from the city.

Brenda Bannon, a Seattle-based attorney with the Ogletree Deakins law firm, conducted the investigation. Bannon interviewed 22 people during her investigation, including multiple city staffers and Merkel’s fellow council members. Bannon also reviewed city policies, internal memos, emails and other communications, the release states.

Bannon did not speak with Merkel during the investigation, according to emails provided by the councilman that include correspondence between his lawyer and Bannon.

Initial attempts at an interview fell short due to Bannon’s qualms with some of Merkel’s conditions to participate. He had tried to bring one of his supporters to the interview as a witness, to which Bannon told him he could bring a lawyer. Assurances of the interview being recorded, and the option to have a court clerk present as a witness, did not satiate his concerns.

Merkel has said the investigation is politically motivated, and is another way to attack him levied by those who disagree with his opinion and approach. He’s lamented not being provided details of the complaints, who the complainants were and who the witnesses involved in the investigation are.

He points to visible disagreements with fellow council members during meetings, where they’ll raise points of orders against him, or end discussion on agenda items when they feel he’s off course or out of line, as examples of what he perceives as a coordinated effort to stifle his abilities to be an effective council member.

Multiple staff members told Bannon Merkel made them feel fearful and intimidated, and described interactions in which he belittled or berated them.

Those instances were confirmed by the investigation, but were found not to rise to the level of unlawful discrimination because Merkel treated both male and female staff members disrespectfully.

Bannon determined “Merkel violated the city’s Governance Manual through a pattern of behavior that was disrespectful and hostile toward city staff,” the release states.

Merkel has the right to contest the investigations findings in front of the city’s contracted hearing examiner, which is one of several recently approved changes to the Governance Manual .

If the investigation’s findings are upheld by the examiner, Merkel’s fellow council members will review the findings, and determine if his behavior is deserving of a verbal reprimand, public censure, or removal from all boards, committees or commissions and committee assignments, depending on the severity of the council’s actions.

City Manager John Hohman limited Merkel’s interactions with city staff when the investigation started, having him work in a separate area of the building than other council members and requesting Merkel only speak with himself or Assistant City Manager Erik Lamb. Those measures will continue due to the investigation’s findings, according to the release.

“The investigation’s intent was to ensure a safe working environment for city staff,” Hohman said in a written statement. “We followed standard procedure to ensure an independent, unbiased investigation into Councilmember Merkel’s interactions. This report validated many of the staff concerns.”

This story will be updated.