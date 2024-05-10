Alabama’s Riley Green will see just how ‘Different ‘Round Here’ Spokane is for Northern Quest show

From staff reports

Modern country music is being led by the Morgan Wallens and Luke Combs of the world, but Alabama’s Riley Green is paving his own path toward the top.

Since the release of his first EP in 2013, Green has been known for his neotraditional sound reminiscent of the 1990s and encompassed by more grass roots themes, Green’s rich vocals, and well-rounded instrumentals. He signed to Big Machine Label Group in 2018 prior to his 2019 debut studio album “Different ‘Round Here.” The album would propel Green to the mainstream country scene while also being beloved by the passionate country purists. It featured the platinum singles “There Was This Girl” and “I Wish Grandpas Never Died.” In 2019, Green was given the title of “New Male Artist of the Year” by the Academy of Country Music.

Green’s second album “Ain’t My Last Rodeo” came in October 2023 and has featured the singles “Different ‘Round Here” (featuring Luke Combs) and “Damn Good Day To Leave.” Last month, he also released a seven-song EP titled “Way Out Here” featuring the title track, the acclaimed “Jesus Saves,” and the recent internet sensation “Worst Way” that has found significant traction on TikTok.

Green has also toured with some of the biggest names in country music including Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi, and Morgan Wallen. He also collaborated with big names like the previously mentioned Luke Combs, Justin Moore, and Thomas Rhett.

Green is currently on his own tour supporting the full-length record and will visit the 509 at Northern Quest Resort & Casino’s BECU Live Outdoor Concert Venue on Thursday, May 16.

Joining him will be an established legend in the form of Tracy Lawrence, alongside up-and-coming artist Ella Langley.

Lawrence’s neotraditional sound that ‘90s country was defined by led him to hit after hit throughout the decade including seven songs on top of the Billboard Country charts. He has also been Grammy nominated and has won two Academy of Country Music Awards.

Langley, on the other hand, has spent the last year or so building a heavy online and crossover country presence with a wide combination of pop-country, southern rock, and a more traditional sound. She has been releasing consistently popular singles including one of her most recent, “Strangers,” with Kameron Marlowe.