‘Cheers’ stars Ted Danson, Woody Harrelson launch podcast together

By Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News

“Cheers” stars Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson are reuniting again and returning to their roots for a new podcast named after the theme song from their hit 1980s sitcom.

The two Emmy winners will launch “Where Everybody Knows Your Name” for SiriusXM on June 12.

According to the subscription-based streamer, listeners can expect Danson and Harrelson to reminisce about “Cheers,” but the show will “mostly serve as a freewheeling exchange of laughter and wisdom as the charismatic duo reconnect both with each other and with the talented friends they’ve made throughout their incredible careers.”

Jane Fonda, Martin Short, Simu Liu, Megan Mullally, Conan O’Brien, Nick Offerman, Laura Dern and Danson’s wife Mary Steenburgen are among the guests confirmed for the podcast, which reportedly has been long gestating.

“Though I’ve always dreaded small talk at a cocktail party, I’ve found that it is a genuine privilege to sit down with someone for a deep, uninterrupted conversation. With this podcast, we’ll do just that,” Danson, 76, said in Thursday’s announcement.

The “Becker” star continued: “And that I get to do it with Woody, my dear friend of many decades, is the cherry on top of the sundae. Each week, we’ll reflect on our own friendship and careers, and get to the core of the special guests who join us. I can’t wait for you to listen.”

Harrelson said the podcast is giving him an excuse to hang out with Danson.

“Sure we’ll talk with interesting guests, and sure we’ll share some laughs along the way, but the biggest win will be rekindling our romance, I mean friendship, after all this time,” the 62-year-old said. “And I’m glad listeners will be able to join us for that.”

Created by Glen Charles, Les Charles and James Burrows, “Cheers” ran for 11 seasons on NBC between 1982 and 1993 and followed the regulars of a Boston bar “where everybody knows your name” — as Gary Portnoy sang during the opening credits.