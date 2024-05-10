District roundup: Central Valley softball stays alive in 4A districts; University, Mt. Spokane to meet for 3A district title
From staff reports
Roundup of Friday’s high school district tournament action. For all box scores and recaps please visit our results page online.
Softball District 8 4A
Central Valley 16, Gonzaga Prep 4: Grace Dierks went 2 for 2 with two doubles and four RBIs and the second-seeded Bears (10-12) eliminated the visiting sixth-seeded Bullpups (2-21). Kaelin Knott-Harmer had three hits, including a pair of doubles, and two RBIs for CV, which plays another loser-out on Tuesday.
Pasco 5, Lewis and Clark 1: Dallaney Unseth struck out 16 in a complete-game one-hitter and the visiting eighth-seeded Bulldogs (1-20) eliminated the fourth-seeded Tigers (4-16).
District 8 3A
University 2, Mead 0: Maliyah Mann struck out 14 in a complete-game three-hitter and the top-seeded Titans (22-0) beat the visiting Panthers (14-8) in a semifinal. Natalie Carver and Ashlyn Carver drove in runs for U-Hi, which faces Mt. Spokane in the district title game on Friday. Mead hosts Kennewick in a loser-out game on Tuesday.
Mt. Spokane 11, Southridge 1: Addison Jay struck out 10 in a complete-game three-hitter and the visiting third-seeded Wildcats (19-3) handled the second-seeded Suns (15-7) in a semifinal. Emme Bond went 3 for 4 with a homer, two runs and two RBIs for Mt. Spokane.
Hermiston (Ore.) 8, Ridgeline 2: Kaylee Elliot went 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs and the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (9-14) eliminated the visiting eighth-seeded Falcons (10-11). Lilley Triplett went 3 for 4 with a solo homer for Ridgeline.
Kennewick 14, Cheney 13: Alayna Goodnight delivered a walk-off RBI single and the sixth-seeded Lions (10-13) eliminated the visiting seventh-seeded Falcons (12-10). Mia Ashcroft went 3 for 5 with two runs and two RBIs for Cheney.