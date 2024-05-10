Police arrest escaped suspect in Shadle Park drive-by shooting, previously arrested on similar charges

A man shot by police following a drive-by shooting near Shadle Park High School was arrested Friday after escaping from a treatment facility.

Police were told Zachary M. Nelson, 31, left the facility against medical advice, according to a news release from the Spokane Police Department. Hours later, law enforcement located Nelson in the Perry District and arrested him on suspicion of a first-degree drive-by shooting and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Nelson is accused of threatening a tow truck driver with a knife on April 18 and shooting a gun at his truck.

They found him around at 6:15 p.m. near a ballfield that day where a baseball game was being played at Shadle Park High School.

Police tried to contact Nelson, but he ran from officers, Spokane Police Chief Justin Lundgren said at the time. Officers chased him away from the game when a “shooting occurred” in a parking lot on the south side of the school. Witnesses reported their windows were hit by gunfire and that they heard around 12 shots.

The gunfire ended when Nelson was shot by police. Lundgren said officers and medics rendered aid before he was taken to a hospital where he underwent surgery.

Nelson was previously charged with a drive-by shooting in October of last year. Witnesses told police he was attempting to get back with his ex-girlfriend and showed up at her mother’s house with a gun. He fired the gun three times in a white van he was driving and sped off, court records said. He posted a $25,000 bond and was released.

His trial in that case is set for October.