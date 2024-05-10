Prep track and field: Mead’s Dominick Corley wins 100 meters at GSL subdistrict meet

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

Dominick Corley is back.

Out for 3½ weeks with a strained hip flexor, the Mead senior sprinter looked like his old self Friday, even if the time was off his usual blazing pace.

Corley zipped to victory in the boys 3A 100 meters, clocking 10.58 seconds at the Greater Spokane League subdistrict meet at Central Valley High School.

GSL athletes will be back at CV in the District 8 meet against Mid-Columbia Conference athletes Friday and next Saturday.

The top nine finishers in each event in 3A and the top five in 4A advance to district.

Corley won the 200 in 21.99 on the first day of subdistrict on Wednesday. He said he probably could have competed last week in Mead’s final GSL dual, but he decided to take another recovery week.

“My start wasn’t the greatest, it was pretty bad, but other than that the body is feeling good and nothing hurts,” said Corley, who has signed to continue his career at Southern California. “I just got to get back into training and things should go pretty smoothly.”

Corley believes he still has time to get into the low 10s in the 100 and low 20s in the 200.

“Wednesday, I was just trying to feel it out (in the 200) and make sure nothing hurt,” Corley said

Corley hopes to add the anchor leg in the 400 relay next week at district.

“We’ll start to piece that together next week,” he said.

After experiencing pain at the Pasco Invite on April 13, Corley shut himself down and focused on rehab.

“He knows his body better than anybody,” Mead coach James Lehr said. “Every time we check in with him at the end and there’s no mention of pain, that’s a win. He’s been itching to sprint and get back out there and compete.”

Lehr wouldn’t be surprised if Corley challenges his career bests. His body certainly is fresh and doesn’t have the wear and tear that some have at this point in the season.

“With him, anything is possible,” Lehr said. “I fully believe in him. He looked like ‘Dom’ today.”

In the 4A boys 100, Lewis and Clark junior Romin Saleki (10.78) held off his teammate, sophomore Rashaun Engel (10.80).

After dealing with 10 weeks of typical inclement spring weather, athletes were rewarded with the best day of the spring with the temperature reaching 80 degrees at the start of meet.

University junior thrower Addy MacArthur is still seeking the school record in the shot put after extending her school record in the discus on Wednesday with a throw of 145 feet, 7 inches.

MacArthur won the 3A shot with a throw of 43-1, 3¾ inches shy of the school record. She fouled on a couple of throws that appeared to pushed 45.

“I was super nervous (Wednesday) coming into the ring and I just wanted to get a throw in,” MacArthur said. “Usually my first throw is pretty bad. When I threw (145-7) I thought, ‘That’s a good way to start the day.’ ”

MacArthur’s first throw in the shot was wide left of the sector, a rare mistake. She put up the 43-1 on her second throw.

“It was a little iffy to start off with a scratch. It got me nervous,” MacArthur said.

She fouled on four of six throws Friday.

“I threw 45 at practice yesterday,” MacArthur said. “I was chasing that today, but I couldn’t do it. There are a lot of little things I need to fix.”

Mt. Spokane junior Kade Brownell won a fast 3A boys 1,600 in a personal-best 4:10.41, holding off teammate Parker Westermann (4:13.23) and Cheney’s Calvin Hilton (4:14.77).

Brownell won the 3,200 (9:10.65) on Wednesday.

LC freshman Elijah Tobin caught CV sophomore Aaron Wright in an exciting finish in the 4A boys 1,600. Tobin caught and overcame Wright near the finish line, timing 4:19.49. Wright clocked 4:19.89.

In the 3A boys 300 hurdles, Cameron Dewey of North Central won in a school-record 38.43. The record, set in 2009, was 39.01.