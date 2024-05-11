Body found in Spokane River near Nine Mile Falls

A body was discovered Friday in the Spokane River near Nine Mile Falls.

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at about 5 p.m. to the report of a possible body in the river near West Carlson Road and North Riverside State Park Drive, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Spokane County Fire District 9, Spokane Fire Department and Spokane County Marine Enforcement also were called to the scene to recover the remains, which appeared to have been in the water for an extended period, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff’s office Major Crimes detectives are investigating.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the person who died, as well as their cause and manner of death.