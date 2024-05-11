Esteban Ribovics knocks out Spokane’s Terrance McKinney in first round at UFC Fight Night

From staff reports

ST. LOUIS – Terrance McKinney has become known in the UFC lightweight division for quick knockouts.

The Spokane fighter was on the receiving end of one Saturday afternoon, when Esteban Ribovics struck McKinney with a right kick to the head 37 seconds into their bout on the undercard of UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Nascimento.

McKinney (15-7) came out swinging and landed five strikes on Ribovics as the two traded punches in the center of the octagon.

Ribovics (13-1) pressed McKinney into a corner and caught him with the knockout kick as the former Shadle Park grad turned to defend.

McKinney, 29, is 5-4 in his UFC career and had a two-fight winning streak snapped. Seven of his nine fights have finished in the first round and six via KO/TKO.