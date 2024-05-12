50 years ago in Expo history: The first murmurs of something called ‘Riverfront Park’ were being floated based on the fair’s early success

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

With Expo ’74 just a week old, Spokane city officials were already debating what to do with the site when the fair ended in six months.

“What form the new creation, tentatively known as ‘Riverfront Park,’ will take is not known yet,” The Spokesman-Review reported. “But many persons in decision-making positions believe it should be a ‘people park’ as opposed to a green-belt park.”

One council member said he thought that just turning it into a “thing of green beauty” would be a mistake. He wanted it to be “people and activity-oriented,” and he recommended that it should have concessions and a restaurant. He also wanted the Gondola to be retained.

The Park Board had been conducting interviews with top landscape architects to get their ideas.

Two important questions still needed to be resolved. First, how to fund the renovation? About $1 million would be available from the Expo-related business and occupation tax. Federal grants would cover some expenses. The idea of a fundraising drive to supplement these funds had also been floated.

The second big question was what do with the Expo structures, especially the $11.5 million U.S. Pavilion. Should it be retained, and for what purpose? These questions were expected to be answered by the fair’s closing in November.

