A Grip on Sports: Over the years, one Mother’s Day present still resonates over all others in our household

A GRIP ON SPORTS • It’s Mother’s Day. A day set aside to honor the person who meant more to most of us than any other. What is the best present you can send her way? Something from the heart. Always.

• We’re not sure what the best gift we ever sent our mother’s way. Something we made in school, probably. But we’re pretty sure we know what the best gift our boys, with a little assist from someone else in the house, gave to their mom.

A puppy. A beagle, in fact, just like the one she had when she grew up. And it even came accompanied by a lifelong story.

We worked with someone at the S-R whose parents raised beagles on the West Side. This was maybe 30 years ago, and the boys were still in single digits, age-wise. But they wanted to give mom a great present.

At the time, we were between dogs, as Stanley had passed recently, falling into one last sleep in the backyard while everyone was at one of dad’s softball games. Our oldest, Tyler, came up with the thought of a beagle for mom’s birthday in early April.

But the timing was wrong. Our work friend’s parents wouldn’t have a litter available for adoption until May. No problem. Our plan quickly shifted to Mother’s Day. And Kim received the usual hand-drawn “two free hugs” coupon for her birthday.

Lisa drove across Washington on Bloomsday weekend, which allowed her to pick up the dog and, as we were her boss, get her out of working race day at the paper. It was a win-win.

The boys – OK, Tyler, because he was old enough to come up with a plan – decided they wanted the puppy to be a surprise. Dad was skeptical, because Jack was as open as Ty’s Matt Christopher books. There was no way mom wouldn’t pry the secret out of her youngest’s mouth.

But he held strong. Maybe he was distracted by dad’s cover story. On Mother’s Day, the idea was we would all pile into the car because we were going downtown for brunch. Except we wouldn’t. Dad would remember halfway there he had to stop at Lisa’s house to pick up something for work. The boys thought it was the perfect cover, something straight out of a Doug cartoon.

The big day arrived. The boys got dressed up. Dad even tucked in his shirt. Kim put on her best dress. We all piled into the Aerostar – ya, we know, and we actually bought two of the mini-vans from hell back in the day – and headed across the South Hill.

We were laughing, joking, having a great old time. Then dad blurted out about having forgotten something from work and Lisa had it. We would stop on the way. Jack looked as if he wanted to talk and Ty stopped him. Dad quickly brought the conversation back to brunch, extolling the chocolate fountain. Kim said she was looking forward to crepes. Ty mentioned omelets. Jack? He thought a while and said something about bacon. But he had a question. Sure.

“What’s the puppy going to eat,” he asked with all seriousness.

How do you recover from that, especially when older brother is ready to pound away in the backseat?

Mom saved the day, doing what moms do. She figured Jack was still processing Stanley’s death. So, she talked about how dogs get anything they want to eat in heaven and changed the subject.

Thankfully, before Jack could ask his inevitable follow up, we arrived at Lisa’s house.

Dad stuck the Aerostar into park, put the big rock under the front wheel – we kid – and headed up to the door, the boys and their mother chattering about the pancakes and such.

The front door opened. Lisa stepped out, holding the cutest – in the history of mankind – beagle puppy in her arms, a red bow around the dog’s neck. As she walked toward the car, Kim put two-and-two together. And started crying. Hard. Loud. More than anyone in the Grippi household had ever seen.

The boys began to panic. Dad, oblivious to all this, took the puppy from Lisa and turned back, smiling. And almost dropped the dog.

But Kim was always able to read a room, or, in this case, a mini-van. She quickly assured the boys she wasn’t crying because she was hurt or sad or whatever. She was just so happy. Overwhelmed. Shocked. Blessed.

Dad, relieved, walked around the car. Kim, wiped away the tears and opened her door. The boys relaxed. Dad handed the puppy over.

Kim looked at it. Smiled. Turn to the boys in the back seat. Beamed. Looked at the dog, shaking in her arms. We’re not sure exactly what she said but we know it was something soothing, calm, quiet. And it included her welcoming Bandit to the family.

• There is an epilogue to this story. Bandit lived with us for years and years. She was always Kim’s dog. The boys were gifted a rescue – not sure they were called that then – not too long after and Jack bonded with Gilly, so named because she was his little buddy.

But that Sunday morning ended a little differently than dad imagined. Sure, we knew Kim would be thrilled. And the boys would be proud they were able to keep the secret. Heck, Kim was caught so unawares, Jack’s faux pas actually was overlooked. There was one issue, though.

After we all thanked Lisa and piled back into the rolling lemon, dad headed back home. As dad talked about stopping at the store to buy food and toys for the puppy, Jack finally realized something. He actually wasn’t getting brunch. He was ticked. A storm was brewing.

Mom, as always, saved the day. She had a suggestion.

We bought what we needed at the store, Then we drove through McDonald’s. And had a perfect brunch at home with the puppy in Kim’s arms.

Though, to this day, Jack feels Bandit cheated him out of a pound of bacon. And the chance to stick his finger in the chocolate fountain.

• We have to do a little housekeeping today. We mis-labeled Pepperdine University as a secular school yesterday, having believed it had shed its Church of Christ affiliations long ago. That is incorrect. To all the Pepperdine grads out there who read this column, we apologize. And to our friends over the years who attended the school and regaled us with party stories from those golden days in Malibu, we can only say one thing. Shame on you.

WSU: Around the Pac-12 and the nation, next week will mark the end of the Pac-12’s run of conference competition. At least as it is configured now. … The constant changeover at Colorado may just yield better results for Buffs football this fall. … Life is different for Arizona coach Brent Brennan. … In basketball news, Colorado’s best women’s player is ready to adjust to the new roster. … The Arizona men brought home almost three-quarters of a million dollars from its neutral-site games last season. … If you didn’t know, due to renovations to its on-campus stadium, USC has played its home games in Orange County this season. … Finally, UCLA struck late to edge surprising Utah and win the Pac-12’s final softball tournament title.

Gonzaga: Around the WCC, playing at Santa Clara for a while seems to be the ticket for NBA success. Adama Bal hopes to follow a path blazed by Jaylen Williams and Brandin Podziemski.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, Montana State won the men’s track and field title. … Northern Colorado earned the softball crown.

Preps: Not only can we pass along Dave Nichols’ roundup of Saturday’s district playoffs, we have a column to share. It’s from Jim Meehan. It covers the high school golf scene. And it lauds a local group for what it does from the prep golfers. … One more. John Blanchette has this feature on North Central grad Justin Janke, who ran for Washington State until the pandemic and a mis-diagnosed injury sidelined him for years. Now he’s back running, setting a personal mile best this spring.

Indians: Spokane has hit a speed bump in the road. More like a stop light. The offense is stagnant and the Indians have lost four of five in Hillsboro. Dave has coverage of Saturday’s 6-1 defeat. … Elsewhere in the Northwest League, Vancouver edged Everett 3-2 and visiting Tri-City handled Eugene again, this time 10-5. Eugene still has a one game lead over Spokane in the standings as the remaining four teams start to inch closer.

Velocity: Spokane picked up a crucial 3-2 victory in their USL in-season tournament, scoring the winner in extra time. Dave has coverage of the match from ONE Spokane Stadium.

UFC: Terrance McKinney suffered a first-minute knockout in his bout in St. Louis last night.

Mariners: After Friday night’s high came Saturday’s seemingly inevitable low, a 6-1 loss to visiting Oakland. That’s been the M’s story this season. … What does the newest hand gesture mean? … There is good news from the minors on the team level and individual as well. … The headline on this L.A. Daily News story hit hard today.

Storm: When you have the championship tradition Seattle has, there is always this question.

Sounders: Punchless Seattle faces Portland today in the MLS’ featured match. Obed Vargas may just get a taste of what this rivalry means.

Reign: What is the equivalent of a 4-0 loss in other sports? Whatever it is, Seattle was routed by Portland on the road.

• We really didn’t cover sports today in our column. There are only a few days a year in which we don’t. But this is one of them. At least it was today. Until later …