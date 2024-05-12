Field Reports: Idaho Fish and Wildlife Commission to meet in Coeur d’Alene

From staff reports

The panel that oversees Idaho’s state fish and game department will meet in Coeur d’Alene this week.

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will meet Wednesday and Thursday at the Fish and Game Panhandle Regional Office at 2885 W. Kathleen Ave.

The two-day schedule includes a field tour at Priest Lake for most of Wednesday and a public hearing that evening at 7 . During the hearing, people will be able to give public comment on any fish and game topic they’d like, and additional comments will be accepted in writing.

A full-day business meeting on Thursday begins at 8 a.m. The agenda includes a number of action items, including a review of the 2025-2027 fishing seasons and rules and a decision on shooting range grant funding recommendations.

The meeting will also be livestreamed via Zoom.

Washington Fish and Wildlife

commission to decide on land deal

A proposed land purchase in Douglas County will go before the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission this week.

On Friday, the commission will consider the acquisition of a 672-acre property in Douglas County.

In a news release, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said the acquisition is the second piece of a 2,180-acre acquisition. The first portion was purchased in April 2022.

The land would be added to the Central Ferry Canyon unit of the Wells Wildlife Area, a collection of 10,500 acres in Okanogan and Douglas counties.

The Central Ferry Canyon unit is about 5 miles southwest of Brewster on the south side of the Columbia River.

WDFW said in the release that the land will help conserve shrubsteppe habitat and help mule deer, Columbian sharp-tailed grouse, sage grouse and other species.

Friday’s meeting will be held virtually. Those who wish to comment on the purchase must register in advance through WDFW’s website.