Former WSU forward Isaac Jones promoted from G League Elite Camp to NBA Draft Combine

PULLMAN — Washington State’s Isaac Jones just keeps leveling up.

The former Cougar center, who played his one and only season in the crimson and gray laundry last season, has earned a call-up from G League Elite Camp to the NBA Draft Combine, according to a report from ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.

It’s a meaningful promotion for Jones, who joins former WSU teammate Jaylen Wells at the combine in Chicago, where draft hopefuls are invited to perform tests, drills and scrimmages in front of NBA coaches, scouts and general managers, aiding their selection process.

Isaac Jones put on an absolute SHOW today! 💥



The @WSUCougarsMBB standout had a game-high 22 PTS and put his athleticism on full display at #GLeagueEliteCamp. pic.twitter.com/RP144ENxBt — NBA G League (@nbagleague) May 13, 2024

Jones, who averaged 15 points and 8 rebounds in WSU’s NCAA Tournament season, led all scorers with 22 points in an exhibition game Sunday. That followed his 22-point outing in Friday’s game, including 8 rebounds and one 3-pointer, which he only made one of last season.

Players who earn invitations to the combine don’t necessarily guarantee themselves a draft selection — there are roughly 20 more players than draft pick slots — but they give themselves a much better chance. Even if Jones doesn’t get selected, he has likely put himself in line for an undrafted deal, which can include a two-way contract with a team’s NBA and G League teams.

Jones started his career at Wenatchee Valley College, where he played three seasons before transferring to Idaho for the 2022-23 season. WSU and former coach Kyle Smith had an offer out to him before that season, but they landed him the next year, making a key addition that helped the Cougs finish second in the Pac-12 and break their 16-year NCAA Tournament drought.

All season, Jones showcased the size and athleticism that makes him an enticing pro prospect, unleashing his 6-foot-8 frame for dunks and crafty finishes on offense and thunderous blocks on defense. He shot 57% on 2-pointers last season, including 1.1 blocks per game.

The NBA Draft Combine is set for May 12-19 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, with activities scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT on ESPN2. The NBA Draft will take place June 26-27 in Brooklyn, New York.