Multiple people injured in reckless driving motorcycle collision on I-90

Three motorcyclists were injured and hospitalized Saturday night after a collision on Interstate 90.

A group of motorcyclists were riding west on I-90 when Elias Ramos Carrero, 28, struck the rear of another motorcycle operated by 20-year-old Brendan Silver with 20-year-old Kylee Ward as a passenger at around 10:30 Saturday night.

Both vehicles landed on the right shoulder with the riders on the opposite shoulder of the freeway in East Central, near milepost 283.

Drugs or alcohol were reportedly involved in the collision and charges for both of the drivers are under investigation.

Carrero and Silver are from Spokane, Ward from Spokane Valley.

All three were wearing helmets and transported to the hospital. The collision totaled both motorcycles, a 2006 Suzuki and 2019 Kawasaki.

The collision partially blocked an area of the freeway that is now open.