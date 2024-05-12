Roadwork to watch for in Spokane County this week

From staff reports

Below are road closures scheduled for this week.

Marshall Road south of Thorpe Road is closed; the city recommends residents go south to Spokane Cheney Road for access.

Monroe Street between Kiernan and Francis avenues is reduced to one lane each direction, with flaggers in place at the intersection of Garland Avenue and Monroe Street as part of two projects to grind away and overlay pavement and install ramps on sidewalks.

Post Street Bridge is closed and being replaced, with detours in place directing pedestrians and cyclists to travel across Monroe Street Bridge or through Riverfront Park.

Post Street is closed between Riverside and First avenues until Friday.

Angled parking outside of City Hall on Post Street is closed.

The intersection of Lincoln Street and Summit Boulevard is closed.

Ray Street is closed between Hartson and 11th avenues.

Second Avenue is closed between Freya and Thor streets and the westbound Interstate 90 Exit 283B off-ramp towards the Thor/Freya interchange is closed.

Upriver Drive is closed at Fredrick Avenue.

Arthur Street is closed at Third Avenue.

Sixteenth Avenue between U.S. 195 and Nettleton Lane is closed.

Construction on Bigelow Gulch Road has closed the stretch from Havana Street to Orchard Prairie Road. The county is estimated to complete this project, which includes road widening and reconstruction, by Nov. 15. Detours are in place.

Euclid Road is closed from Hayford to Old Trails roads due to illegal dumping, expected to open March 29, 2025.

Brooks Road is closed from Thorpe to Mcfarlane Road with a detour using Espanola from U.S. Highway 2 to Medical Lake.

Freya Street is closed from the North Spokane Corridor on ramp and off ramp to Market Street

The bridge on Little Spokane Drive is closed from Perry to Woolard Road.

Whitehouse Street is closed from Houston to Francis avenues (Washington state Route 291) and is expected to reopen May 30.

East Frederick Avenue is closed between Freya and Havana streets to Upriver Drive.