Former Gonzaga standouts Brynna Maxwell, Kaylynne Truong waived by WNBA teams

The most recent Gonzaga players drafted in the WNBA have been waived.

Sharpshooting wing Brynna Maxwell, selected first in the second round and 13th overall by the Chicago Sky, and point guard Kaylynne Truong, picked later in the second round by the Washington Mystics, have been cut.

The 6-foot Maxwell and 5-foot-8 Truong each suffered injuries during the preseason. Maxwell had a knee injury and, according to a report, was going to be re-evaluated in three to four weeks before being waived.

Truong suffered what was called a mild ankle injury during a camp practice.

Maxwell and Truong could be called back by any WNBA team midseason. According to Albert Lee, who writes for SBNation, any waived player can always sign a short-term or injury hardship contract if and when other teams have injuries to their rosters.

It’s likely Maxwell and Truong will pursue other professional basketball opportunities.

Maxwell, from Gig Harbor, Washington, spent the first three years of her college career at Utah before transferring for her final two seasons at Gonzaga.

Truong, who is from Houston, Texas, spent all five years at Gonzaga. She and Maxwell helped lead the 14th-ranked Zags to a 32-4 record in 2023-24, best in school history, and a trip to the Sweet 16.

Both players were West Coast Conference First Team selections. Truong was the 2023 WCC Player of the Year.

Maxwell averaged 14.2 points per game, second-best on the team. She made a record 95 3-pointers at a 42.7% clip. She finished second in the nation for 3-point accuracy the year before.

Maxwell scored 941 points in two seasons at Gonzaga and 1,979 in five seasons overall.

Truong, who averaged 11.4 points and 5.8 assists per game, played five years at Gonzaga. She finished as the second all-time leader in career assists with 623 and scored 1,508 points, 10th overall in Gonzaga history.

She also appeared in the most games in school history with 161.