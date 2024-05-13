Golf roundup: Gonzaga Prep’s Schrock, Durkin hold 4A District 8 lead

From staff reports

Gonzaga Prep’s Dillion Schrock and Lisette Durkin are on top of their respective leaderboards after the first round at the 4A District 8 golf tournaments.

Schrock fired a 2-under 70 Monday at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco. He was the only player in the field to break par. Central Valley’s Andy Shumway was second after a 72. Lewis and Clark’s Jack Brigham (74) is in fifth place.

Central Valley, which finished sixth in the Greater Spokane League 4A/3A regular-season standings, opened with a 304, four strokes in front of Gonzaga Prep and Richland. Fourth-place Lewis and Clark is six shots behind the Bears.

Durkin shot a 3-over 75 to take a seven-shot lead into Tuesday’s final round. She had four birdies and was 1 under through 14 holes before finishing with four consecutive bogeys.

Gonzaga Prep moved into first place with a score of 347. Lewis and Clark is second at 359, followed by Chiawana (360) and Kamiakin (364).

The top two boys’ and girls’ teams qualify for the state tournament next week. The top four individual boys and girls not on qualifying teams also advance to state.

2A District 8

West Valley’s Keason Silva and Pullman’s Karson Wieser are tied for first after shooting 4-over 75s at Downriver. Rogers’ Wyatt Hart is one shot behind the leaders.

Pullman’s Trae Frederickson (78) is in fourth and East Valley’s Brady Flahavin (79) is fifth.

West Valley senior Spencer Cerenzia (1-over 74), Pullman’s Ryliann Bednar (75) and Cerenzia’s younger sister Melia (79) hold the top three spots in the girls’ tournament.

Spencer had three birdies and an eagle. Bednar was 1 under on the back nine. Pullman’s Matti Rink (94), Emma Bobo (97) and Faith Sampson (98) are fourth, fifth and sixth.

The top nine boys and top 10 girls qualify for state.

Idaho 3A State Tournament

Bonners Ferry’s Braylyn Bayer is off to a strong start in her bid to repeat as 3A State champion. Bayer opened with a 6-over 78 at Twin Lakes Village and holds a two-shot lead over Kimberly’s Ellyce Simmons.

Avery Bayer, Braylyn’s sister, is tied for fourth after shooting an 87.

Bonners Ferry, which has won two of the last three state titles with the Bayer sisters leading the way, is in second after a first-round 399, 59 strokes behind Kimberly.

In the boys’ tournament, Bonners Ferry’s Eli Blackmore is tied for 11th after an 86. Filer’s Hudson Reinke holds a three-shot lead after a first-round 72.

Bayley advances in U.S. Open qualifying

Former Washington State Cougar Derek Bayley came out on top in a four-man playoff for the fourth and final qualifying spot at a U.S. Open local qualifier.

Bayley shot a 2-under 70 at TimberStone in Caldwell, Idaho, one stroke behind Graysen Huff, Ashton McArthur and Tyler Aldridge. Bayley won a four-for-one playoff to advance to the final qualifying stage.

UI’s Sykes shoots 76 at NCAA regional

Idaho sophomore Joe Sykes opened with a 6-over 76 Monday at Stanford Golf Course in the NCAA Stanford Regional.

Sykes, who qualified as an individual by winning the third Big Sky Conference title in Vandals history, birdied the 521-yard par-5 first hole, but was 5 over on the last six holes on the front side, including a double bogey on No. 9. He’s tied for 70th entering Tuesday’s second round.