Here’s who filed for office in Spokane County
Friday was the deadline to file for political office in the Aug. 6 primary in Washington, and Monday was the deadline for candidates to withdraw from races if they changed their minds.
Below are candidates for statewide office, Congress in central and Eastern Washington, and other races that will appear on the Spokane County ballot.
Candidate listings include their listed party and the city they gave as their residence. Candidates whose name are in italics have been declared winners because they are Superior Court candidates who were not challenged.
Note: Superintendent of public instruction and judicial roles are nonpartisan offices.
U.S. Senate
Mel Ram, Republican, University Place
Dr Raul Garcia, GOP, Snohomish
David Tilton, Non-Partisan, Lake Stevens
Maria Cantwell, Democratic, Seattle
Chuck Jackson, Independent, Anacortes
Isaac A Holyk, Republican, Battle Ground
Henry Clay Dennison, Socialist Workers, Seattle
Scott Nazarino, Republican, Seattle
Paul Lawrence Giesick, Democratic, Arlington
Thor Amundson, Independent, Olympia
Goodspaceguy, Republican, Seattle
U.S. Representative, 5th District
Rick Valentine Flynn, Republican, Cheney
Rene’ Holaday, Republican, Addy
Jacquelin Maycumber, Republican, Republic
Jonathan D Bingle, Republican, Spokane
Carmela Conroy, Democratic, Spokane
Ann Marie Danimus, Democratic, Spokane Valley
Matthew Welde, Democratic, Liberty Lake
Bernadine Bank, Democratic, Colbert
Michael Baumgartner, Republican, Spokane
Brian Dansel, Republican, Republic
Bobbi Bennett-Wolcott, Democratic, Pullman
U.S. Representative, 4th District
Mary Baechler, Democratic, Zillah
Jerrod Sessler, Republican, Prosser
John Malan Maga, Democrat, Ephrata
Dan Newhouse, Republican, Yakima
Benny “BG3” Garcia, Independent, Grandview
Barry Knowles, Democratic, Yakima
Tiffany Smiley, Republican, Richland
“Birdie” Jane Muchlinski, Democratic, Richland
Governor
Jim Daniel, Republican, Goldendale
Cassondra Magdalene Hanson, Democratic, Spokane
Jeff Curry, Independent, Olympia
Alex Tsimerman, Standup-America, Bellevue
Mark Mullet, Democratic, Issaquah
Martin Lee Wheeler, Republican, Fall City
Jennifer Hoover, Republican, Spokane
Andre Stackhouse, Green, Seattle
EL’ona Kearney, Democratic, Seatac
Ricky Anthony, Democratic, Tacoma
Bob Ferguson, Democratic, Seattle
Chaytan Inman, Democratic, Vancouver
Michael DePaula, Libertarian, Seattle
Dave Reichert, Republican, Tacoma
Don L Rivers, Democratic, Seattle
Jim Clark , states no party preference, Lake Stevens
Fred Grant, Democratic, Shoreline
Leon A Lawson, Trump Republican, Aberdeen
Edward Cale IV, Democratic, Seattle
Frank Dare, Independent, Olympia
William Combs, Independent, Dayton
Alan Makayev, Nonsense Busters, Tacoma
Brian Bogen, Nonpartisan, Cle Elum
A.L. Brown, Republican, Lacey
Brad Mjelde, states no party preference, Covington
Bill Hirt, Republican, Bellevue
Rosetta Marshall-Williams, Independence, Maple Valley
Semi Bird, Republican, Richland
Lieutenant governor
Patrick “Pat” Harman, Liberal Republican, Oak Harbor,
David Griffin, Democratic, Lake Stevens
Bob Hagglund, Republican, Lake Stevens
Dan Matthews, Republican, Mukilteo
Denny Heck, Democratic, Olympia
Secretary of state
Marquez Tiggs, Democratic, Seattle
Dale Whitaker, Republican, Spokane
Damon Townsend, No Labels, Gig Harbor
Steve Hobbs, Democratic, Olympia
State treasurer
Mike Pellicciotti, Democratic, Seattle
Sharon Hanek, Republican, Bonney Lake
State auditor
Matt Hawkins, Republican, Spokane Valley
Pat (Patrice) McCarthy, Democratic, Seattle
Attorney general
Pete Serrano, Republican, Pasco
Nick Brown, Democratic, Seattle
Manka Dhingra, Democratic, Redmond
Commissioner of public lands
Allen Lebovitz, Democratic, Olympia
Jaime Herrera Beutler, Republican, Battle Ground
Dave Upthegrove, Democratic, Seattle
Sue Kuehl Pederson, Republican, Lakewood
Patrick DePoe, Democratic, Seattle
Jeralee Anderson, Democratic, Redmond
Kevin Van De Wege, Democratic, Seattle
Superintendent of public instruction
Reid Saaris, Seattle
Chris Reykdal, Tumwater
John Patterson Blair, Vashon
David Olson, Tacoma
Insurance commissioner
Patty Kuderer, Democratic, Seattle
Chris D. Chung, Democratic, Lakewood
Jonathan Hendrix, states no party preference, Seattle
Bill Boyd, Democratic, Spokane
John Pestinger, Democratic, Seattle
Tim Verzal, states no party preference, Eatonville
Phil Fortunato, Republican, Auburn
Justin Murta, Republican, Snohomish
3rd Legislative District
State senator
Marcus Riccelli, Democratic, Spokane
State representative position 1
Natasha Hill, Democratic, Spokane
Tony Kiepe, Republican, Spokane
Ben Stuckart, Democratic, Spokane
State representative position 2
Timm Ormsby, Democratic, Spokane
4th Legislative District
State senator
Paige Scott, Democratic, Spokane Valley
Pam Haley, Republican, Spokane
Al Merkel, Republican, Spokane Valley
Leonard Christian, Republican, Spokane Valley
Mike Kelly, Republican, Spokane Valley
Miguel Valencia, Democratic, Spokane
State representative position 1
Kitten Wildes Beeler, Green, Spokane
Suzanne Schmidt, Republican, Spokane Valley
Kristopher Pockell, states no party preference, Spokane Valley
State representative position 2
Ed “Woody” Wood, Democratic, Spokane
Brandi Peetz, Republican, Spokane Valley
Stephen T. Major, Republican, Spokane Valley
Michael A. Schmidt, Republican, Mead
Ted Cummings, Democratic, Colbert
Rob Chase, Republican, Liberty Lake
6th Legislative District
State representative position 1
Mike Volz, Republican, Spokane
Steven McCray II, Democratic, Four Lakes
State representative position 2
Jenny Graham, Republican, Spokane
Michaela Kelso, Democratic, Spokane
7th Legislative District
State representative position 1
Teagan Levine, Republican, Tonasket
Andrew Engell, Republican, Colville
Soo Ing-Moody, Republican, Twisp
State representative position 2
Ronald L McCoy, Republican, Chewelah
Hunter Abell, Republican, Colville
Pat Bell, Republican, Nine Mile Falls
Paul “Rocky” Dean, Democratic, Springdale
9th Legislative District
State senator
Mark G. Schoesler, GOP, Ritzville
State representative position 1
Mary Dye, GOP, Pomeroy
Patrick Miller, Democratic, Cheney
State representative position 2
Pam Kohlmeier, Democratic, Spokane
Joe Schmick, Republican, Colfax
Arianna Arends, Democratic, Spokane
Spokane County Commission
District 1
Chris Jordan, Democratic, Spokane
District 3
Josh Kerns, Republican, Mead
District 5
Molly Marshall, Democratic, Spokane
Al French, Republican, Spokane
State Supreme Court
Justice position 2
Todd A. Bloom, Tacoma
Sal Mungia, Seattle
David R Shelvey, Sumner
Dave Larson, Federal Way
Justice position 8
Steve Gonzalez, Seattle
Justice position 9
Sheryl Gordon McCloud, Seattle
Court of Appeals, Division III, District 1
John O. Cooney, Colbert
Spokane County Superior Court
Position 1
Annette Plese, Spokane
Position 2
Charnelle Bjelkengren, Spokane Valley
Position 3
Ray Clary, Spokane
Position 4
Julie McKay, Spokane
Position 5
Breean Beggs, Spokane
Position 6
Tony Hazel, Spokane
Position 7
Jacquelyn High-Edward, Spokane
Position 8
Marla L. Polin, Spokane
Brandon Casey, Spokane
Position 9
Jeremy T. Schmidt, Mead
Position 10
Michelle “Shelley” Szambelan, Spokane
Position 11
F. Dayle Andersen, Spokane
Andrew B. Van Winkle, Spokane
Timothy B Fennessy, Spokane
Jerry Scharosch, Spokane
Position 12
Rachelle Anderson, Spokane
Position 13
Dean T. Chuang, Spokane
From staff reports