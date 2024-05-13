Here’s who filed for office in Spokane County

From staff reports

Friday was the deadline to file for political office in the Aug. 6 primary in Washington, and Monday was the deadline for candidates to withdraw from races if they changed their minds.

Below are candidates for statewide office, Congress in central and Eastern Washington, and other races that will appear on the Spokane County ballot.

Candidate listings include their listed party and the city they gave as their residence. Candidates whose name are in italics have been declared winners because they are Superior Court candidates who were not challenged.

Note: Superintendent of public instruction and judicial roles are nonpartisan offices.

U.S. Senate

Mel Ram, Republican, University Place

Dr Raul Garcia, GOP, Snohomish

David Tilton, Non-Partisan, Lake Stevens

Maria Cantwell, Democratic, Seattle

Chuck Jackson, Independent, Anacortes

Isaac A Holyk, Republican, Battle Ground

Henry Clay Dennison, Socialist Workers, Seattle

Scott Nazarino, Republican, Seattle

Paul Lawrence Giesick, Democratic, Arlington

Thor Amundson, Independent, Olympia

Goodspaceguy, Republican, Seattle

U.S. Representative, 5th District

Rick Valentine Flynn, Republican, Cheney

Rene’ Holaday, Republican, Addy

Jacquelin Maycumber, Republican, Republic

Jonathan D Bingle, Republican, Spokane

Carmela Conroy, Democratic, Spokane

Ann Marie Danimus, Democratic, Spokane Valley

Matthew Welde, Democratic, Liberty Lake

Bernadine Bank, Democratic, Colbert

Michael Baumgartner, Republican, Spokane

Brian Dansel, Republican, Republic

Bobbi Bennett-Wolcott, Democratic, Pullman

U.S. Representative, 4th District

Mary Baechler, Democratic, Zillah

Jerrod Sessler, Republican, Prosser

John Malan Maga, Democrat, Ephrata

Dan Newhouse, Republican, Yakima

Benny “BG3” Garcia, Independent, Grandview

Barry Knowles, Democratic, Yakima

Tiffany Smiley, Republican, Richland

“Birdie” Jane Muchlinski, Democratic, Richland

Governor

Jim Daniel, Republican, Goldendale

Cassondra Magdalene Hanson, Democratic, Spokane

Jeff Curry, Independent, Olympia

Alex Tsimerman, Standup-America, Bellevue

Mark Mullet, Democratic, Issaquah

Martin Lee Wheeler, Republican, Fall City

Jennifer Hoover, Republican, Spokane

Andre Stackhouse, Green, Seattle

EL’ona Kearney, Democratic, Seatac

Ricky Anthony, Democratic, Tacoma

Bob Ferguson, Democratic, Seattle

Chaytan Inman, Democratic, Vancouver

Michael DePaula, Libertarian, Seattle

Dave Reichert, Republican, Tacoma

Don L Rivers, Democratic, Seattle

Jim Clark , states no party preference, Lake Stevens

Fred Grant, Democratic, Shoreline

Leon A Lawson, Trump Republican, Aberdeen

Edward Cale IV, Democratic, Seattle

Frank Dare, Independent, Olympia

William Combs, Independent, Dayton

Alan Makayev, Nonsense Busters, Tacoma

Brian Bogen, Nonpartisan, Cle Elum

A.L. Brown, Republican, Lacey

Brad Mjelde, states no party preference, Covington

Bill Hirt, Republican, Bellevue

Rosetta Marshall-Williams, Independence, Maple Valley

Semi Bird, Republican, Richland

Lieutenant governor

Patrick “Pat” Harman, Liberal Republican, Oak Harbor,

David Griffin, Democratic, Lake Stevens

Bob Hagglund, Republican, Lake Stevens

Dan Matthews, Republican, Mukilteo

Denny Heck, Democratic, Olympia

Secretary of state

Marquez Tiggs, Democratic, Seattle

Dale Whitaker, Republican, Spokane

Damon Townsend, No Labels, Gig Harbor

Steve Hobbs, Democratic, Olympia

State treasurer

Mike Pellicciotti, Democratic, Seattle

Sharon Hanek, Republican, Bonney Lake

State auditor

Matt Hawkins, Republican, Spokane Valley

Pat (Patrice) McCarthy, Democratic, Seattle

Attorney general

Pete Serrano, Republican, Pasco

Nick Brown, Democratic, Seattle

Manka Dhingra, Democratic, Redmond

Commissioner of public lands

Allen Lebovitz, Democratic, Olympia

Jaime Herrera Beutler, Republican, Battle Ground

Dave Upthegrove, Democratic, Seattle

Sue Kuehl Pederson, Republican, Lakewood

Patrick DePoe, Democratic, Seattle

Jeralee Anderson, Democratic, Redmond

Kevin Van De Wege, Democratic, Seattle

Superintendent of public instruction

Reid Saaris, Seattle

Chris Reykdal, Tumwater

John Patterson Blair, Vashon

David Olson, Tacoma

Insurance commissioner

Patty Kuderer, Democratic, Seattle

Chris D. Chung, Democratic, Lakewood

Jonathan Hendrix, states no party preference, Seattle

Bill Boyd, Democratic, Spokane

John Pestinger, Democratic, Seattle

Tim Verzal, states no party preference, Eatonville

Phil Fortunato, Republican, Auburn

Justin Murta, Republican, Snohomish

3rd Legislative District

State senator

Marcus Riccelli, Democratic, Spokane

State representative position 1

Natasha Hill, Democratic, Spokane

Tony Kiepe, Republican, Spokane

Ben Stuckart, Democratic, Spokane

State representative position 2

Timm Ormsby, Democratic, Spokane

4th Legislative District

State senator

Paige Scott, Democratic, Spokane Valley

Pam Haley, Republican, Spokane

Al Merkel, Republican, Spokane Valley

Leonard Christian, Republican, Spokane Valley

Mike Kelly, Republican, Spokane Valley

Miguel Valencia, Democratic, Spokane

State representative position 1

Kitten Wildes Beeler, Green, Spokane

Suzanne Schmidt, Republican, Spokane Valley

Kristopher Pockell, states no party preference, Spokane Valley

State representative position 2

Ed “Woody” Wood, Democratic, Spokane

Brandi Peetz, Republican, Spokane Valley

Stephen T. Major, Republican, Spokane Valley

Michael A. Schmidt, Republican, Mead

Ted Cummings, Democratic, Colbert

Rob Chase, Republican, Liberty Lake

6th Legislative District

State representative position 1

Mike Volz, Republican, Spokane

Steven McCray II, Democratic, Four Lakes

State representative position 2

Jenny Graham, Republican, Spokane

Michaela Kelso, Democratic, Spokane

7th Legislative District

State representative position 1

Teagan Levine, Republican, Tonasket

Andrew Engell, Republican, Colville

Soo Ing-Moody, Republican, Twisp

State representative position 2

Ronald L McCoy, Republican, Chewelah

Hunter Abell, Republican, Colville

Pat Bell, Republican, Nine Mile Falls

Paul “Rocky” Dean, Democratic, Springdale

9th Legislative District

State senator

Mark G. Schoesler, GOP, Ritzville

State representative position 1

Mary Dye, GOP, Pomeroy

Patrick Miller, Democratic, Cheney

State representative position 2

Pam Kohlmeier, Democratic, Spokane

Joe Schmick, Republican, Colfax

Arianna Arends, Democratic, Spokane

Spokane County Commission

District 1

Chris Jordan, Democratic, Spokane

District 3

Josh Kerns, Republican, Mead

District 5

Molly Marshall, Democratic, Spokane

Al French, Republican, Spokane

State Supreme Court

Justice position 2

Todd A. Bloom, Tacoma

Sal Mungia, Seattle

David R Shelvey, Sumner

Dave Larson, Federal Way

Justice position 8

Steve Gonzalez, Seattle

Justice position 9

Sheryl Gordon McCloud, Seattle

Court of Appeals, Division III, District 1

John O. Cooney, Colbert

Spokane County Superior Court

Position 1

Annette Plese, Spokane

Position 2

Charnelle Bjelkengren, Spokane Valley

Position 3

Ray Clary, Spokane

Position 4

Julie McKay, Spokane

Position 5

Breean Beggs, Spokane

Position 6

Tony Hazel, Spokane

Position 7

Jacquelyn High-Edward, Spokane

Position 8

Marla L. Polin, Spokane

Brandon Casey, Spokane

Position 9

Jeremy T. Schmidt, Mead

Position 10

Michelle “Shelley” Szambelan, Spokane

Position 11

F. Dayle Andersen, Spokane

Andrew B. Van Winkle, Spokane

Timothy B Fennessy, Spokane

Jerry Scharosch, Spokane

Position 12

Rachelle Anderson, Spokane

Position 13

Dean T. Chuang, Spokane

From staff reports