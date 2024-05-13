Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s charity foundation declared delinquent

By Theresa Braine New York Daily News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell Foundation has been forced to suspend operations at least temporarily after failing to file timely tax returns and other documents and being declared “delinquent” by California authorities.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who founded the charity after stepping back from their royal duties in Britain in 2020, has been “listed as delinquent with the Registry of Charities and Fundraisers for failing to submit required annual report(s) and/or renewal fees,” People reported, citing the office of California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

The duo did not comment on the development Monday. The foundation’s website lists it as an official tax-exempt nonprofit that “is compliant with all deadlines and measures of the charitable sector and operates with complete transparency,” and lists a series of annual reports and other required documents available for viewing that does not extend past 2023. The most recent IRS filing for tax exemption displayed on its website was for 2022.

As of May 1, the foundation’s fundraising ability had been curtailed.

“An organization that is listed as delinquent is not in good standing and is prohibited from engaging in conduct for which registration is required, including soliciting or disbursing charitable funds,” the document obtained by People stated.

“The organization may also be subject to penalties, and its registration may be suspended or revoked by the Registry. Once you submit the delinquent record(s), you will be notified of the amount of any late fees that are owed.”

Required documents and a check were in fact submitted but got lost in the mail, a source claimed to People. Foundation officials did not learn about the issue until the delinquency notice arrived. A new check has been mailed and the issue will be resolved within a week, the foundation stated.

The foundation has been posting updates from Harry and Meghan’s trip to Nigeria that is still underway.

Their work has been praised, including in New York City, where in December 2022 they received the Ripple of Hope Award for their racial justice work from Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, a nonprofit.

