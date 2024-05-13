Former WSU LB Devin Richardson signs deal with Seattle Seahawks

PULLMAN – Former Washington State linebacker Devin Richardson didn’t hear his name called in last month’s NFL draft, but he’s found a home on a team now.

Richardson has parlayed an invitation to the Seattle Seahawks’ rookie minicamp into a contract with the team, the organization announced Monday, filling out its 90-man off-season roster.

Richardson, who started his college career with two seasons at New Mexico State before bouncing from Texas to WSU, recorded 62 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble as a Cougar, including 31 solo tackles and 2.5 for loss. He played primarily at middle linebacker, making appearances at will linebacker in two games.

Richardson’s best games at WSU include Week 9 at Arizona State, when he forced a fumble, and games against Arizona and Stanford, against whom he registered a season-high 7 tackles apiece.

NFL teams must trim their rosters to 53 players by Aug. 29.

Richardson is one of two former Cougars to go undrafted and receive invitations to rookie minicamps. The other is former safety Sam Lockett III, who attended Seattle and Kansas City’s camps.

Former WSU edge rusher Ron Stone Jr. (Las Vegas Raiders), wide receiver Lincoln Victor (Denver Broncos) and cornerback Cam Lampkin (Los Angeles Rams) all signed undrafted deals with their respective organizations.