Severe storms and flooding to affect Southern U.S. this week

By Matthew Cappucci Washington Post

Relentless rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms have been plaguing the United States for nearly three weeks straight, and more are on the way to start the workweek. A broad risk of damaging winds, destructive hail and a few tornadoes spans the Gulf Coast from Texas to Florida, and could be accompanied by flooding as well.

Severe thunderstorm watches were already in effect late Monday morning for parts of southern Texas, including Austin and San Antonio, as well as across southern Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. Large hail, possibly the size of baseballs, is the main concern in Texas, while areas farther east will see scattered wind gusts topping 60 mph.

And that’s just the start. Tuesday and Wednesday look comparatively quiet from a severe weather standpoint, but more storms are probable Thursday. A general pattern change, meanwhile, could support more widespread severe storms into the final 10 days of May, though confidence remains low in the timing and placement of specific hazards.

Most recently, an outbreak of severe storms between Monday and Friday of last week brought widespread severe weather from Texas to southern New England. At least 23 states recorded tornadoes, 15 of which reached EF2 strength or greater on the 0-to-5 Enhanced Fujita scale for intensity. Hail the size of melons pummeled areas just west of Austin on Thursday, and two tornadoes in Tallahassee even merged early Friday.

May is historically the most active month for severe weather, and this year is proving no exception.