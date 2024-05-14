Commentary: It’s showtime at the Apollo, but don’t expect Mike Tyson to dance

By Candace Buckner Washington Post

NEW YORK – Mike Tyson is old. His words, not mine. Make no mistake, no logical person should mock Iron Mike as a geezer. Who among us possesses so great of a plan – a strategic plan, a contingency plan, a life insurance plan – if ever we take one of his right jabs to the face? Physically, he still looks like the realized version of his 8-bit character from the “Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!!” video game. All chest and biceps, and ready to unleash uppercuts on poor “Little Mac.”

Mentally and emotionally, though, Tyson carries himself like someone’s middle-aged dad. No pretense or pandering. So if anyone expected a circus during Monday’s pre-fight news conference featuring Tyson and upcoming opponent Jake Paul, they must have forgotten he’s 57 years old. Men who have reached that stage in life really don’t have time for such foolishness.

The whole point of these fight publicity tours is to drum up the hype and ignite more interest. The men and women of boxing take their craft seriously, but they get it. They have to sell tickets, too, and that means turning into windup toys full of aggression and venom once the microphones turn on. Monday night at the Apollo Theater offered some moments of nonsense – and how could it not when Jake Paul is involved? Yet no matter how much the New Yorkers in the upper mezzanine and the former YouTube star on the stage wanted a spectacle, Tyson refused to play the role of the snarling showman.

“I’m doing great but my body is s—- right now!” Tyson said, choosing the truth when asked about training for the July 20 fight.

Ariel Helwani, the combat sportswriter and master of ceremonies, tried to counter this admission because, you know, it’s not great business when the guy on the main card admits to feeling fatigued two months from the fight.

“I think you’re playing possum,” Helwani volleyed back.

“No,” Tyson said. “I wish.”

An hour before Tyson’s old-man confessions, a line of fans snaked down West 125th Street in Harlem and curved around the corner – evidence of the anticipation ahead of this boxing match that will take place inside AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, along with the co-main event, a rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. Inside the iconic Apollo, a DJ warmed up the crowd by spinning a hip-hop journey that spanned from LL Cool J, Doug E. Fresh and Slick Rick to Jay-Z and Nas. A history lesson for the kiddos in the building – the acolytes of the young and brash Paul – who actually think rap battles started five minutes ago because Kendrick Lamar dissed Drake.

Eventually, the speakers went silent and the crowd buckled in, salivating for a show. Fans in the upper seats cared little for civility. If someone in the pro-New York crowd wanted to shower love on Serrano, who wore a blue Patrick Ewing No. 33 jersey dress, he did so by screaming it in Spanish. If a presumed Brooklyn native wanted to defend his boxing hero from Brownsville, Mr. Tyson, then he had no problem hurling profanity at Paul.

“This is quite literally history that we’re looking at right here,” Paul said. “And Mike wanted this. Mike wanted this to be a pro fight (“F—- you!” someone cut in.) He wants the war. So, I respect that.”

Paul, a marketing mastermind, understands the assignment. He’s a modern-day Barnum, and a true believer in Oscar Wilde’s wisdom (“There is only one thing in the world worse than being talked about, and that is not being talked about.”) It’s why his Most Valuable Promotions company approved so many credential requests that “Media” placards filled up nearly the entire center section of the intimate theater. And it’s why he willingly serves himself up as bait to a public who would want nothing more than to shut his big mouth.

In his handful of bouts, Paul has knocked out his share of has-beens while making boxing relevant again, at least to a certain generation (as much as purists would hate to admit that). He will continue that trend while taking on a graybeard who retired in 2005. Still it’s Mike Tyson. No matter his age, Tyson’s name produces nostalgia and fear - and, most importantly, eyeballs. Paul’s desire: To create the most-watched combat sporting event of all time. And he’ll do whatever takes, even hamming it up as the heel.

“I respect [Tyson] for taking his fight, for stepping up and trying to put an end to me,” Paul said to applause. “’Cause that’s what all these fighters been trying to do is end the YouTuber. And if Mike can do that, then he’s a hero.”

And, Mike, is that what you’re trying to do, Helwani again offered, throwing the easiest, fattest softball.

“No, I really like Jake a lot,” Tyson responded as the crowd hissed and turned on him for the first time all day.

“But once he’s in that ring, he’s got to fight like his life is depending on it because it will be,” Tyson continued, winning the crowd back.

Tyson, with straightforward subtlety, kept on treating the news conference like a real interview and not the pageant of hyperbole it was supposed to be.

On why he requested shorter rounds: “I wanted more action. If we only have two minutes, we’ll fight more.”

On those questioning the age difference between him and the 27-year-old Paul: “I’m beautiful. That’s all I can say.”

On if any other opponent could entice him back into the ring after July 20: “Can I take care of Jake first, please?”

And on the April 30, 2022 bout between Taylor and Serrano, which was the first women’s boxing match to headline at Madison Square Garden: “I didn’t see the fight.”

Following media questions inside the concert hall where the Nicholas Brothers once danced, Aretha Franklin sang and Jimi Hendrix won Amateur Night, fans were given a turn. A boy stepped to the microphone first, and he couldn’t have been older than 10 years old. A grown man stood by his side, ready to capture the interaction, as the boy set up his initial question by telling Tyson and Paul: “You guys are both f—-ing legends …”

“Where’s your mother at?” Tyson said, again, sounding like the patriarch of the room.

The boy, clearly a Jake Paul-in-training and trying to go viral, continued his crass act. He dropped the “mother” of all curse words, and asked the men on stage which one “has a higher body count?” Neither Tyson nor Paul answered.

Finally, the boy abandoned the mic, disappearing into the crowd but hopefully heading straight to the nearest restroom so someone could wash his mouth out with soap. Later, a 16-year-old used his time in the sun to share his life story and how hard it has been for him to afford boxing. Paul, shedding the black hat to appear as the do-gooder, offered to put the young man in touch with his team so he could help out. Tyson just looked on. When it came time for the traditional staredown, Tyson couldn’t hold a mean mug long enough before melting into giggles. He wouldn’t provide the spectacle. Everyone else had to fill in those blanks.

Tyson’s now at an age where he shouldn’t have to throw punches - or create sound bites – for someone’s amusement. However, he’s returning to the ring for the one enticement that never grows old: money. There’s no age limit on capitalizing on former fame. As long as the audience wants him, Tyson will revive his act. But only in the ring, because 57-year-old boxers coming out of retirement have little time for that other stuff.

“I can’t believe I’m at a press conference,” Tyson said in disbelief after one of the strange and staged moments. “I’m an old dude, this is new.”