Country star Wynonna Judd announces September concert; tickets on sale Friday

From staff reports

Country icon Wynonna Judd has announced a Sept. 21 concert at Northern Quest Resort & Casino’s BECU Live outdoor stage. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Judd will perform her debut solo albums back to back as part of her “Back to Wy Tour.”

Presale tickets for Wynonna Fan Club members went on sale Tuesday.

Judd will perform timeless melodies from “Wynonna” (1992), such as “No One Else on Earth,” and “Tell Me Why” (1993), presented in a track-by-track journey from start to finish. The show also features an acoustic set alongside classics from her time with the Judds.

Judd earned five Grammy Awards alongside her mother Naomi Judd, and was later inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Naomi Judd died weeks before the Judds’ induction into the hall of fame.

“The fans have turned the Back To Wy Tour into something far greater than I ever imagined,” Judd said in a news release. “This tour isn’t JUST about the songs; it’s about our shared experiences, the memories we create together in each city, each venue, each moment. It’s about returning to the roots of where it all began for me as a solo artist and celebrating the nostalgic feeling of what we were doing when these 2 albums entered our lives … whether that was 1992 or 2022.”

Judd will also make stops in Woodinville, Washington; Boise; and Billings. General sale tickets can be purchased at 10 a.m. Friday at Wynonna.com.

Fans can also purchase VIP packages, which include premium tickets, a commemorative laminate and concert ticket, and a specially designed Wynonna cocktail set. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

“I can’t wait to see your smiling faces, to feel your energy, and to create new memories surrounding these songs that will last us the rest of our lives,” Judd said in the release.