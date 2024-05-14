Golf roundup: Gonzaga Prep claims 4A District 8 individual, team titles

Gonzaga Prep walked away with a pair of District 8 4A Tournament individual and team titles Tuesday at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.

The Bullpups, led by Lisette Durkin’s 21-shot victory, cruised to the girls title with a two-round total of 680, good for a 28-stroke margin over second-place Chiawana. G-Prep improved by 14 shots in the final round.

Both teams advanced to the state tournament next week at The Creek at Qualchan. Lewis and Clark came up just short, finishing five shots behind Chiawana.

Durkin followed up Monday’s 75 with a smooth 2-under-par 70. The junior made four birdies for the second straight day and had just two bogeys in the closing round. Kamiakin’s Avery Beck was second at 166.

G-Prep’s Maira Frank (172) was third and Katie Codd (174) tied for fourth. LC’s Eve Parker (175) and Madi Rickel (176) qualified for state as individuals.

The boys individual and team standings were much closer. G-Prep’s Dillon Schrock fired a 1-under 71 for a two-day total of 141, three shots clear of Chiawana’s Braden Evans. Schrock had seven birdies and four bogeys in 36 holes.

G-Prep (608) edged Richland by one stroke for the team title. Both teams advance to state at Indian Canyon.

LC (612) placed third and first-day leader Central Valley (620) tied for fourth.

LC’s Jack Brigham was third with rounds of 74-72. CV’s Andy Shumway (72-76) took fourth. Both qualified for state.

District 8 2A

Pullman’s Ryliann Bednar shot a 4-over 76 at Downriver to win medalist honors.

Bednar finished 36 holes with a 151 total. West Valley sisters Spencer (154) and Melia Cerenzia (155) finished second and third.

Pullman secured five of the district’s 10 state allotments with Matti Rink, Faith Sampson and Emma and Alanis Bobo joining Bednar. West Valley will be represented by the Cerenzia sisters and Esther Pokhodun. Shadle Park’s Sophia Carney and Chloe Hampton also qualified.

Pullman’s Karson Wieser and West Valley’s Keason Silva shot matching scores – 75 on Monday and 79 on Tuesday – to force a playoff for the boys title.

Wieser won on the first playoff hole with a par on No. 10 at Downriver.

Additional state qualifiers: Pullman’s Rawley Larkin (157), Trae Fredrickson (157), Parker Legreid (165) and Parker Lee (165), Rogers’ Wyatt Hart (161), East Valley’s Teegan Martinez (164) and Brady Flahavin (165).

The Greyhounds captured both team titles.

The State 2A girls will be at MeadowWood while the boys are at Liberty Lake.

District 7 1A

Freeman’s Lily Knight cruised to the girls championship by 17 shots with scores of 80 at Deer Park and 81 at Latah Creek. Medical Lake’s Kali Rowe took second and teammate Madison Griffis was third.

Knight joins teammates Annamarie McNally and Ashlynn Meenach, and Medical Lake’s Madi Spring joins Rowe and Griffis and Newport’s Mykla Kiehn as state qualifiers.

Deer Park’s Wyatt Priddy and Christopher Yohe finished 1-2 in the boys tournament. Priddy shot a two-round 153, two shots in front of Yohe.

State qualifiers included Riverside’s Daniel Schneider (159), Freeman’s Charlie Schafer (169), Tanner Goldsmith (170) and Kolton Peil (174), Lakeside’s Logan Jensen (177), Deer Park’s Landon Cowan (177) and Newport’s Chase Warren (178).

Idaho 3A State

Bonners Ferry’s Braylyn Bayer didn’t have her best stuff, but she came through when she needed to repeat as state champion.

Bayer edged Kimberly’s Ellyce Simmons on the second playoff hole at Twin Lakes Village to win the title. Bayer, who led by two after a first-round 78, shot an 85 while Simmons pulled even after an 83.

Avery Bayer, Braylyn’s sister, closed with an 80 to finish fifth.

Kimberly cruised to the state title with Bonners Ferry taking second.

Bonners Ferry’s Eli Blackmore (86-86 172) tied for 13th to lead area boys. Kimberly’s Wyatt Williams (150) took the individual title while Filer rolled to the state title

.

GU’s Polo Bodart second in Open qualifier

Gonzaga’s Guillermo Polo Bodart finished second in a field of 50-plus players Monday at a U.S. Open local qualifier at Somersett Golf and Country Club in Reno, Nevada.

Polo Bodart, a native of Argentina who recently completed his sophomore season by finishing tied for seven at the West Coast Conference Championships, posted a 5-under 66, one stroke behind medalist Trevor Simsby.

Polo Bodart advances to final qualifying.

Gonzaga’s Ethan Flynn, a sophomore from Truckee, California, shot a 1-under 70 to tie for fifth.

He won a three-man playoff to earn the second alternate spot.