Letters for Wendesday, May 15, 2024

Stand firmly against racism, misogyny

I am writing to express my profound disappointment and outrage at the Coeur d’Alene prosecutor’s decision not to pursue charges against individuals involved in a deeply disturbing incident targeting the Utah women’s basketball team. This case involved an 18-year-old who admitted to using vile racial and misogynistic epithets, alongside multiple individuals in raised pickup trucks, one displaying a Confederate flag – a notorious symbol of racial hatred.

The prosecutor’s choice to focus only on the single individual who came forward, neglecting the actions of the entire group, sends a dangerous message. It suggests a tolerance for racism and misogyny, provided it occurs as part of a group act – an unacceptable precedent in any society that values justice and equality. This selective prosecution not only undermines trust in our legal system but also fails to deter future reprehensible behavior.

The lack of comprehensive legal action is an embarrassment to our region and tarnishes our community’s reputation. It implies that North Idaho tolerates racial hate, sustaining a damaging image that we must actively reject. We must demand that our community leaders and legal authorities address these issues with the seriousness they deserve, ensuring that all participants in hate-filled acts are held accountable.

We must stand firm against racism and misogyny in all forms and demand more from those in positions to enforce our laws. Our community deserves no less.

Ronald Reed

Spokane

Overtly racist reputation deserved

I’m an old, white, church-going grandma who tries to set a good example, but my response to the Coeur d’Alene city attorney’s decision not to prosecute Andrew Myers for harassment of the Utah women’s basketball team is:

“Are you kidding me?” This would be considered a hate crime in every universe except North Idaho. Only in this region could anyone believe these actions are “funny.” No wonder we have a reputation for overt racism and white supremacy.

I don’t believe 18-year-olds should be given life sentences for stupidity, or we might all be in prison. Not pursuing any action in this case, however, sends the message that this behavior is acceptable.

This youngster should be given the opportunity to educate himself about the beauty and wisdom of other cultures, perhaps in a community center where he is in the minority. He needs to understand that debasement of women is not acceptable in any setting. He needs to learn that words and actions meant to frighten and degrade others cause incredible harm. He needs to know that all human beings deserve to be treated with dignity and justice. Justice for him might include the realization that “protected” speech does not protect him from outrage and complete disgust with his juvenile behavior.

Unfortunately, decisions made in his case have not provided opportunities for his enlightenment.

P.S.: I appreciate the many good-hearted people who have worked for change in Idaho.

Shonna Bartlett

Spokane Valley

Give the community what it needs

It seems our elected city leaders have lost sight of the most fundamental responsibilities of municipal government. Perhaps they need to be reminded that the most important things a city government does are 1) public safety (police, fire, EMS, courts) and 2) public infrastructure (streets, bridges, water, sewer, solid waste.) These are “got-to-haves.” Anything beyond these is, in the harsh light of fiscal reality, optional.

Therefore, the first dollars the city spends must address these fundamentals. In turn, we citizens must agree to provide sufficient resources (taxes and fees) to support these core services on a long-term basis, without requiring a ballot measure every time costs increase due to growth or inflation. This is the price we pay for living in a civilized society.

But only when these fundamentals are covered should the city consider spending, and, if need be, seek our permission by levy or bond to spend, for other things. Parks, libraries, recreation, housing, sports venues, economic development, the arts, public transit, indigent services are the “nice-to-haves.” And many do add meaningful value to our community. But these are the things we should be allowed to choose if and how we want publicly funded in our city.

So, woe to the politician who comes begging for more money to pay for got-to-haves after emptying the public coffers paying for nice-to-haves.”

Wade Griffith

Spokane