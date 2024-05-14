Marcus Riccelli now running unopposed for state Senate seat after last-minute opponent Ericka Lalka withdraws without explanation

State Rep. Marcus Riccelli, D-Spokane, will soon be a state senator, barring an insurgent write-in campaign, after his only opponent withdrew from the race Monday.

Ericka Lalka, who lost her race for Spokane School Board last year against incumbent Mike Wiser, had filed nine minutes before the deadline Friday to run as a Republican against Riccelli for the state Senate seat, which is being vacated by state Senate Majority Leader Andy Billig. By Monday, however, Lalka had withdrawn her candidacy.

Lalka did not respond to repeated requests for comment Tuesday.

In a brief interview, Riccelli said he still planned to get out into his district and campaign, and that he did not take the seat for granted despite running unopposed.

“I think it’s important to connect to the community and voters, and I’m excited to still take my message to doorsteps and dinner tables,” he said. “I’m looking forward to serve, if all works out in November, and continue the work that I have done.”