Netflix beefs up film ranks, hiring ‘Bad Boys for Life’ producer

By Samantha Masunaga Los Angeles Times

“Bad Boys for Life” producer Doug Belgrad will join Netflix as its vice president of film as the streaming giant continues to beef up its movie ranks following a major shakeup.

A longtime Sony Pictures executive, Belgrad was involved in nearly all the movie studio’s live-action intellectual property, including the “Spider-Man” franchise, “Ghostbusters” and “Jumanji.” In 2016, after leaving Sony, he founded his own film and TV production and financing company called 2.0.

The Culver City-based firm has co-financed such movies as “Peter Rabbit,” “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” and “Zombieland: Double Tap,” all of which had Belgrad attached as an executive producer.

“As an executive and producer, I’ve been fortunate to work with many of the world’s most talented filmmakers and performers,” Belgrad said in a statement. “There is no better place to continue that work than Netflix, whose global reach and resources are unmatched.”

The move comes just months after Netflix hired producer Dan Lin to run the company’s film division, which has seen tremendous growth in production and release of original movies. Lin replaced Scott Stuber, the former Universal Pictures executive who guided Netflix’s movie slate for years, resulting in tent poles including “Red Notice” and Oscar winners such as “Roma.”

In a statement, Lin praised Belgrad’s years of experience.

“We will be leaning on Doug’s great creative instincts, his eye for talent, and his deep relationships across the filmmaking and talent community,” he said.

After Belgrad moves to Netflix, his 2.0 production and financing company will be led by current chief financial officer Zack Conroy and Sophie Cassidy, executive vice president of production.