Pullman woman dies in head-on crash in Benewah County

A head-on crash killed a 45-year-old Pullman woman and seriously injured a 31-year-old Toledo, Ohio, man Tuesday in North Idaho.

The woman was driving a 2019 Ford Escape and the man was driving a 2020 Volvo tractor trailer at about 11:25 a.m. on U.S. Highway 95 south of Tensed, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

The woman died at the scene and the man sustained critical injuries and was airlifted to a hospital, police said. The Benewah County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the woman and determine her cause and manner of death.

Traffic on the highway was blocked for several hours. ISP is investigating.