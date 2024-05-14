When detectives arrived at Howard’s home on May 20 to take him into custody, Howard expressed amazement that the false item had caused such a furor but admitted he had made up and dictated the story.

The next day, a police officer brought in Mallison, who confessed to taking dictation of the item from Howard and hiring a runner to deliver the fake stories to newspapers around the city.

By this time, New York’s other newspapers had begun editorializing about Lincoln’s closing the Journal of Commerce and the World. Military officials released the papers’ editors and publishers on May 21, a Saturday. They immediately began working on Sunday editions.

Howard and Mallison were sent to a federal prison at Fort Lafayette in New York Harbor, where they were held without an indictment or a trial.

Howard’s father begged Lincoln for the release of his son, which the president granted on Aug. 22. Howard then wrote Lincoln himself, asking for Mallison’s freedom. Lincoln obliged on Sept. 23.

Neither Howard nor Mallison or their publishers or newspapers were ever charged with a crime.

Mallison was welcomed back to the Eagle. He was promoted to city editor, quit to serve in the New York State Assembly and then worked as a political correspondent. He died of jaundice in 1877 at age 45.

Howard went on to even greater things: He worked for the New York Times, the New York Star, the New York Sun and the New York Herald.

Howard wrote a column on politics that was widely distributed throughout the country and not only founded the New York Press Club but also served four times as its president. He died of kidney failure in 1908 at age 74.