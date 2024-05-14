WSU football games to be televised nationally by The CW and FOX

PULLMAN – Washington State’s football games for next season have a pair of television homes.

The Cougars’ 2024 home games will be broadcast on The CW and Fox, according to a release published Tuesday, including six on The CW and one on Fox/FS1.

They’re playing a schedule heavy on Mountain West Conference opponents as part of a scheduling agreement as WSU and Oregon State attempt to rebuild the Pac-12.

WSU’s six games on The CW include Aug. 31 against Portland State (noon kickoff); Sept. 20 against San Jose State (7 p.m.); Oct. 19 against Hawaii (12:30 p.m. or 7 p.m.); Nov. 9 against Utah State (12:30 p.m. or 7 p.m.); Nov. 23 at Oregon State (3:30 p.m.); and Nov. 30 against Wyoming (3:30 p.m.).

The Cougars’ home matchup with Texas Tech on Sept. 7 will be televised by Fox or FS1, with a decision scheduled for later this month, per release.

WSU’s game against San Jose State was moved up a day , to a Friday.

Kickoff times and TV assignments for WSU’s remaining games will be announced later, according to a release. For the Cougars’ games against Utah State and Hawaii, kickoff times will be announced no later than 12 days prior to game day.

“We are excited to partner with The CW and Fox to broadcast Cougar Football nationally for the upcoming 2024 season,” WSU Athletics Director Anne McCoy said via release. “Having WSU in 100% of the homes across the country will amplify the exposure of our student-athletes and program, and grow the connection with our fans and alumni. Additionally, the partnership provides for nearly all home game times to be set in the spring, allowing our fanbase to plan their fall weekends around Cougar football.”

Washington State and Oregon State, the two Pac-12 holdovers left behind in conference realignment, are using a two-year grace period allowed by the NCAA to try to rebuild the conference. Neither team is eligible for the Mountain West title next season, as they are not operating as affiliate members, only playing MWC teams as part of a scheduling agreement.

Here is WSU’s 2024 schedule:

Aug. 31 vs. Portland State – noon on The CW

Sept. 7 vs. Texas Tech – TBD on Fox/FS1

Sept. 14 vs. Washington (Lumen Field) – TBD/TBD

Sept. 20 vs. San Jose State – 7 p.m. on The CW

Sept. 28 at Boise State – TBD/TBD

Oct. 12 at Fresno State – TBD/TBD

Oct. 19 vs. Hawaii – 12:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. on The CW

Oct. 26 at San Diego State – TBD/TBD

Nov. 9 vs. Utah State – 12:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. on The CW

Nov. 16 at New Mexico – TBD/TBD

Nov. 23 at Oregon State – 3:30 p.m. on The CW

Nov. 30 vs. Wyoming – 3:30 p.m. on The CW