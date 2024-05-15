Montana senator affirms opposition to RFK site bill during Senate hearing

By Sam Fortier

Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) reiterated Wednesday that he intends to block legislation that would give the District greater control over the RFK Stadium site unless the Washington Commanders honor a Native American family that helped design the team’s former logo.

During a hearing in the Energy and Natural Resources subcommittee on National Parks, Daines called on the Commanders to meet with the family of Walter “Blackie” Wetzel and members of the Blackfeet Tribe. Wetzel helped design the profile of an Indian warrior that served as the NFL team’s primary logo from 1972 until 2020, when the team retired the logo and its former team name.

After Daines read his prepared remarks, Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) noted the Commanders had in fact met with Ryan Wetzel, Blackie’s grandson, on Monday. (Ryan described the meeting as “fantastic” and said he was optimistic the family and franchise could reach an agreement.) Daines acknowledged that meeting and that he had spoken to Wetzel afterward. But Daines said that didn’t satisfy his demands.

“Ryan sees there’s a moment here where they could do something very significant in terms of ensuring the legacy of that logo,” Daines said in an interview after the hearing, adding, “There’s more discussions to be had here.”

Asked if he was calling for a written agreement between the team and Wetzel, Daines said “We’ll wait and see,” quipping, “I went to engineering school, not law school.”

Even though the D.C. RFK Memorial Stadium Campus Revitalization Act cleared the House in February with overwhelming bipartisan support, the bill needs to pass the Senate for D.C. to be able to develop the federally owned plot, which could include a new Commanders stadium.

Bills on smaller, individual matters like the stadium site land typically need either unanimous support in the Senate - so they can pass without needing a formal “roll call” vote - or to be attached to a bigger bill. Thus, a lone senator like Daines has the power to prevent a unanimous vote, which he said Wednesday he intends to use.

“The team now known as the Commanders hasn’t played at RFK Stadium since 1996 and has no formal role in the legislative path for my bill with Rep. [James] Comer [R-Ky.],” Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.) said in a statement. “The bill would not dictate that a new stadium must be built on the site. I’m hopeful we can work together to find a path forward.”

After the hearing, Daines responded to criticism that he was interfering in District affairs.

“I’m here representing a voice that is not being listened to, and that is the Blackfeet Tribe in Montana and the Wetzel family,” he said. “I serve them. … I’m here representing my constituents.”

A representative from the National Park Service, which leases the stadium site to the District, testified in favor of the legislation.

“The transfer would protect NPS interests by improving and protecting existing viewsheds to the monumental core and the Anacostia River for those entering the city and recreating in the area,” Michael A. Caldwell, associate director of park planning, facilities and lands at NPS, said at the hearing. “Redeveloping the RFK campus would also provide an opportunity to improve the site’s environmental conditions and help improve the water quality in the Anacostia River.”

The next step would be a markup meeting in which members could debate, consider amendments and potentially vote on legislation. There’s no markup scheduled for the RFK bill, though that could happen as early as within the next month. If the bill cleared the subcommittee, it would go before the full Senate.

But Daines’s delaying action could jeopardize the legislation’s chances this year, as the Senate will take long breaks before the November election.

“We are working closely with Ryan Wetzel to appropriately honor the contributions of his grandfather and will continue to work collaboratively with the family to find a solution in the near future,” a Commanders spokesperson said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Daines brought to the hearing a helmet with the team’s old logo and two posters. One showed Blackie Wetzel meeting with Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in the 1960s, and the other showed that the logo was modeled off a portrait of Chief Two Guns White Calf. He said the logo was created to honor Native Americans, not disparage them, and emphasized he was not calling for the return of the team’s former name.

Instead, he suggested ideas for how to satisfy the Wetzels, including restoring the logo with a new team name that’s supported by tribal leaders, “telling the history of the logo’s connection to the Wetzel family and honoring the native communities it represents” or “resuming merchandise sales featuring the logo and using a portion of the proceeds to bring awareness to missing and murdered Indigenous women and other tribal causes.”

Daines pointed out “the fan base is not real excited” about the “Commanders” and that this was a moment “where we can turn something that, I think, has been wrongly handled in the past and make it right.”

“Let’s use this as a reset, that’s a win for the fan base of Washington,” he said. “It’s [the team’s] decision if they want to change the name of the team. But I think calling them the Warriors with that logo would be something that’d make the fan base excited, and I know it’d satisfy the legacy of Blackie Wetzel.”

After the meeting Monday, Ryan Wetzel said he was hopeful the team would honor his grandfather, perhaps with a plaque or by wearing the logo on throwback jerseys.