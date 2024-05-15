Police identify Steve Buscemi’s alleged attacker a week after ‘random act of violence’

By Alexandra Del Rosario Los Angeles Times

New York police are searching for a man they allege punched Emmy-winning actor Steve Buscemi in Manhattan last week.

Police named 50-year-old Clifton Williams as the suspect behind the alleged assault that left the “Boardwalk Empire” and “The Big Lebowski” star’s left eye bloodied and bruised, the Times confirmed Wednesday. Police responded last week to a report of an assault in Kips Bay involving Buscemi, 66, and a then-“unidentified individual.”

After the alleged assault, EMS brought Buscemi to Bellevue hospital for treatment. He was in stable condition but suffered “bruising, swelling and bleeding to his left eye,” according to a police report. Police said last week that the suspect was “a male with dark complexion” wearing a dark baseball hat, a blue T-shirt, black pants and white sneakers and carrying a bookbag.

Police have made no arrests in connection to the alleged assault and an investigation is ongoing.

Buscemi became the second “Boardwalk Empire” star assaulted in New York in two months. In April, his co-star Michael Stuhlbarg was “randomly attacked near Central Park” while he was out on a walk.

Police alleged that a 27-year-old man, whom they described as unhoused, hurled a rock at the 55-year-old Stuhlbarg’s head. Police arrested the alleged assaulter, who faces felony charges of assault in the second degree and harassment in the second degree.

Stuhlbarg returned to Broadway a day after the incident in a preview performance of his new play, “Patriots.”

In a statement shared with the Times earlier this week, a representative for “Fargo” star Buscemi said he is on the mend after he became “another victim of a random act of violence in the city.”

“He is OK and appreciates everyone’s well wishes,” the statement added, “though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to while also walking the streets of NY.”