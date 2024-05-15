Several UW buildings vandalized in what campus official calls ‘major escalation’

By Laren Girgis Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Several University of Washington buildings were tagged with pro-Palestinian messages overnight into Wednesday, which an administrator referred to as a “major escalation” in an internal email obtained by The Daily newspaper. Nearly all major buildings were spray-painted, some with “antisemitic slogans,” the email said.

Images of the graffiti painted on several buildings showed messages including “viva Palestina” and “long live the resistance.” The university did not immediately clarify which messages Office of External Affairs Vice President Randy Hodgins was referring to as antisemitic in his email.

UW President Ana Mari Cauce is expected to share a statement later Wednesday, according to Hodgins’ email.

“It will take days to clean all of this graffiti and it’s a shame what has happened to our campus,” Hodgins wrote.

Tensions on campus have escalated since a protest encampment was established about two weeks ago, including as outside groups – like some attendees of a right-wing activist’s talk and pro-Israeli demonstrators with a church – have clashed with members of the encampment.

Cauce on Friday asked the encampment to disband voluntarily, citing safety concerns.

The protesters in the encampment said they refuse to disband unless the university meets their demands, which include divesting from companies that do business with Israel, like Boeing. Spokespeople for the encampment have said they do not want any confrontation with counterprotesters.

In an interview with The Daily on Friday, Cauce was asked about potentially sweeping the encampment.

“I want you to know that I’m very aware, I have seen those films. I do not want that on this campus. I want to be clear, but I can’t take anything off the table, Cauce said. “I’m not trying to pass the buck, but there’s no formula … I am very hopeful that we can come up with a solution that is voluntary. And that is absolutely what we’re working towards.”