Two weeks after strike, there is no contract between Providence and Sacred Heart technical workers

Two weeks after their strike at Sacred Heart hospital ended, a new contract still has not been reached between Providence and its technical workers.

Hundreds of Sacred Heart workers filled the sidewalks around the largest hospital in Spokane for about a week in late April. Meant to force Providence to concede to union demands over pay and their items, the work stoppage has not yet produced a deal.

The hospital system refused to bargain with the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union 3000 during the strike – citing their need to marshal all resources toward continued operations of the hospital during the strike. According to the union, the two sides only returned to the bargaining table on May 9.

UFCW spokesperson Anna Minard said the union “did not see progress from Providence” last week. Another bargaining session will be held at the end of the month, she added.

“Sacred Heart workers are committed to doing whatever it takes to reach a fair, reasonable deal with Providence and will talk more about next steps after the late May bargaining sessions. In the meantime, workers will be meeting, organizing, and training new union stewards, and showing Providence this unit is totally united in the demand for fairness and respect,” Minard said in a statement.

Providence said the opposing sides are working with a mediator and hope to reach a contract.

“We are pleased that we have some dates scheduled for the near future so we can work toward a contract that is acceptable to all,” Providence said in a statement.