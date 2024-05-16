50 years ago in Expo history: The ‘carnival-like atmosphere’ of downtown Spokane impressed as much as the fair itself

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

A Spokane Chronicle writer said the Expo ’74 pavilions weren’t the only thrilling tourist sights. He said visitors were just as impressed by Spokane’s newly revamped downtown.

Those who returned to Spokane after a long absence were awed by “the central business district with its plazas, fountains, plantings, sculptures boutiques and skywalks.”

“Such visitors thrill to discovering an almost carnival-like atmosphere found both in the major department stores and the tiny shops, in unique restaurants, even in the lobbies of banks, and, of course, in its night spots.”

He called it a “world’s fair unto itself,” and a more permanent one.

He probably went a bit overboard when he said that in downtown Spokane, “you can find a bit of Paris, Rome, San Francisco, Stockholm, London, New York, New Orleans, Tokyo and Honolulu – and usually just the best of each.”

In other Expo news, United Airlines was adding more nonstop flights from California to accommodate Expo tourism demand. The new flights included the first nonstop service to and from Los Angeles, as well as a third daily nonstop flight serving San Francisco.

