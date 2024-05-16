Beethoven and Brews is back to mix brews and classical tunes

From staff reports

Rumor has it that Ludwig van Beethoven was a big drinker. In raising their glasses to the classical composer, the Spokane Symphony is host to Beethoven and Brews being held at the Fox Theater on Saturday.

Beethoven doesn’t need much introduction. The composer and pianist from Germany is one of the most famed figures in not only classical music but across the world of music. He changed the course of Western music with compositions that are not only designed to provoke intense emotion but made with the intent of satisfying all potential listeners – while growing increasingly deaf over the course of his 56 years of life. To this day, Beethoven’s signature pieces (such as the Ninth Symphony, the Fifth Symphony and “Moonlight Sonata”) continue to be regularly performed and are seen as some of the finest pieces of music of all time.

While the critically acclaimed Spokane Symphony performs such true classics, patrons can select from a collection of the best beer the Inland Northwest has to offer from seven of Spokane’s local microbreweries – Humble Abode Brewing, Whistle Punk Brewing, No-Li Brewhouse, YaYa Brewing Company, Brick West Brewing, Iron Goat Brewing and the Iron Horse Brewery.

From downtown to the northside to the valley, some of the best brews from across the Lilac City will be served in one historic location alongside the sure to impress Spokane Symphony and Beethoven’s most acclaimed pieces, including Symphony No. 5 in C minor, Op. 67, I. Allegro con brio; “King Stephen Overture,” op.117; “Romance” in F major and “Wellington’s Victory,” Op. 91.

Morihiko Nakahara will conduct, featuring concert master and violinist Mateusz Wolski.